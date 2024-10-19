Scientists make astonishing discovery while studying urban birds: 'It's more or less a reflection of what they eat'

"It means that the habitat might be of lower quality."

Many birds are known for their colorful, vibrant plumage. However, scientists are beginning to understand that the vibrancy of their feathers can actually serve as an indicator of their ecosystem health.

What's happening?

The New York Times reported on a recent study that examined how bird species in cities in China had feathers that were darker and duller than their counterparts in rural areas. While it may be easy to assume this is due to an accumulation of city grime, even if you could wash urban birds, their plumage is still likely less vibrant, according to the study.

One reason this occurs is because particles in air pollution like heavy metals interact with and bind to the melanin found in darker bird feathers. "That means toxic chemicals may be more likely to be stored in plumage in darker and duller birds," the Times reported. Birds with darker feathers also better isolate harmful compounds, which is beneficial to survival, per the Times.

Another reason urban birds have duller feathers is a lack of naturally produced pigments in plants. Carotenoids, for example, are a natural orange pigment found in plants. Since birds can't create carotenoids on their own, they rely on getting them from their food, the Times explained.



Plants in urban settings often have less natural pigmentation stored, which in turn reduces the pigmentation present in birds and makes their plumage less vibrant. "It's more or less a reflection of what they eat," Pablo Salmón, an ornithologist based in Germany, told the Times.

Why is this discovery important?

Differences between wildlife in urban and rural spaces can help indicate whether or not they are living in healthy locations. "It means that the habitat might be of lower quality," Dr. Salmón stated to the Times in regard to the lack of vibrancy in urban bird populations.

Birds in urban settings have to face higher rates of air pollution, which is detrimental to their health. Conserving birds is crucial, as they play a very important role in our global ecosystems. A report from the Missouri Department of Conservation explained how birds play a role in insect population management and seed dispersal, both of which we rely on for the health of our global food chain.

What's being done about bird populations?

According to a 2019 study, there has been a loss of nearly 3 billion birds in the world since the 1970s, due to various factors connected to our rapidly developing world. Conserving bird species is not only important to human food chains, but also to the overall health of ecosystems.

Scientists and activists all over the globe are working to conserve bird populations. One example of this was the successful comeback of bitterns and marsh harriers in Wales after they were both nearly extinct, thanks to ecosystem restoration work.

You can do your own part by supporting local conservation organizations, and continuing to stay educated on how our actions as humans have consequences on the natural world.

