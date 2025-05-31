Officials make major announcement about future of island on 'bird superhighway': 'Makes a real and immediate difference'

The move is a particular win for one species.

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust has decided that a portion of Johns Island is for the birds — literally. The organization has officially designated Johns Island as a safe stopover for migratory birds to rest and eat during their travels south.

The newly protected 68-hectare island in southwest Nova Scotia has long been a stopping point on one of North America's "bird superhighways" and is a popular nesting site for a handful of vulnerable bird species.

"Protecting the entirety of Johns Island is a perfect example of the kind of conservation success that makes a real and immediate difference to Nova Scotia's beloved birds," the trust said in its announcement.

Considering that recent reports have found that bird populations are declining across North America, this decision to mark Johns Island as "birds only" is a win for ecological conservation.

Protecting bird populations is about more than preserving vulnerable species. Birds play a role in pest control, seed spreading, and even plant pollination — all of which benefit the communities surrounding them. Without their support, not only could ecosystems lose a particular bird species, but they could also lose the plants they pollinate or even gain outbreaks of invasive pests instead.

While many bird species are familiar with human interaction, some studies have shown that human noise pollution can disrupt and stress out birds, making them more prone to aggression. By designating Johns Island as protected land, officials are prioritizing the well-being of migratory birds, allowing them to nest or rest without disruption.

The move is a particular win for the common eider population that lives on Johns Island, known to be one of the biggest populations of the bird species in Nova Scotia. The area also has seen an increase in boreal species that have been displaced from their habitats farther north by the overheating of the planet.

"Presence outside their typical migration patterns suggests that the island serves as both a climate refuge and potential stopover point for migratory routes," the trust noted in its statement.

While there are still many factors putting bird populations around the world at risk, this protected designation of Johns Island is one of many options communities have to support biodiversity.

"Habitat loss is one of the main driving factors in their decline, making the Nature Trust's conservation work critical to their survival," the trust said.

