Government passes landmark law to increase penalties for environmental crimes: 'We not only have to stop harming nature ... we have to restore it'

The Biodiversity Act will create a stronger collective future for all.

by Robert Crow
Photo Credit: iStock

South Australian lawmakers have passed sweeping legislation designed to protect the state's ecosystem.

Dubbed the Biodiversity Act, the new law strengthens laws to protect native plants and wildlife, Glam Adelaide reports, while also increasing penalties for major environmental crimes.

Previously, South Australia had many different laws that covered various parts of environmental protection. Having all of the regulations now under one framework, officials say, will make enforcement much easier.

"We not only have to stop harming nature, but we also have to restore it to create a stronger collective future for all South Australians," South Australia Deputy Premier Susan Close said in a statement. "This Act will establish the framework to deliver environmental wins by safeguarding threatened animals and plants, restoring valuable habitat and ecosystems, while supporting billions of dollars in economic activity."

Among the new regulations are new processes to identify and protect the habitats of endangered species, a new process for listing threatened species that includes input from scientific experts and stronger laws to safeguard native plants. There is even a mandate that all South Australian residents must "play a role in protecting biodiversity."

Those who violate the law will face significant penalties. Anyone found guilty of illegally killing or capturing protected animals will face up to a $250,000 fine or five years in prison. Any business found to have harmed or trafficked native animals or to have illegally cleared native habitats, will face a fine of up to $500,000 — up from a previous maximum of $100,000.

This isn't the first big piece of green legislation to take effect this year in Australia. Earlier this year, climate reporting became mandatory for major Australian corporations.

Under that new law, companies must disclose how much planet-heating pollution they emit annually. More than that, they must also show how their business would be affected by various planet-warming scenarios, which the country hopes will result in these companies making more sustainable choices moving forward.

