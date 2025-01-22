A major new Australian law is set to crack down on the ways businesses operate: 'Key to building trust and driving meaningful action'

This is more than compliance.

A recently introduced groundbreaking law is all set to change the way Australia's largest corporations operate, prioritizing transparency in their pollution output and reporting subsequent potential climate risks.

With this development, mandatory climate reporting becomes a reality in the country, marking a monumental shift in corporate governance and a step in the right direction for global sustainability goals.

According to the law, corporations must disclose their planet-warming gas pollution and how scenarios like a temperature rise of 2.7 or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius) could affect their financial stability. Initially applicable only for major companies, its scope is all set to expand by 2027 to include thousands of businesses, including not-for-profits and investment trusts managing over $5 billion in assets.

What really sets this law apart is its focus on forward-looking transparency. While companies have been accustomed to detailing past performance, this would require them to anticipate future risks and opportunities tied to a warming planet. In turn, this would have a direct impact on corporate decision making — influencing more sustainable choices in a more intentional manner.

Julia Bilyanska of KPMG highlighted this very cultural shift: "We're seeing multidisciplinary teams and executive committees forming to integrate sustainability into core business operations."

The benefits of this policy go beyond just the boardroom. In the Australian context, it signals a systemic commitment to decarbonizing industries and improving long-term national sustainability.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

By compelling businesses to practice transparency in their pollution, the law empowers investors and consumers to make informed choices — thereby organically and gradually creating a culture where the more sustainable corporation is rewarded.

When pollution is measured, it is more likely to be reduced, aligning business practices with global efforts to curb harmful pollution.

Australia joins a growing list of nations adopting rigorous sustainability standards, including the European Union, Canada, and New Zealand. The legislation demonstrates Australia's dedication to fostering a greener economy while enhancing corporate accountability.

As Mark Rigotti of the Australian Institute of Company Directors noted, "Transparency and disclosure are key to building trust and driving meaningful action."

This is more than compliance — it's a call to action for businesses to lead in climate resilience, ensuring a sustainable future for the planet and its people.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



