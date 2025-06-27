Australian authorities scramble to fix emerging koala crisis: 'A pretty stressful situation'

"There are currently no cost-effective management techniques available."

Australia is facing challenges with koala displacement as tree plantations are harvested, according to the Guardian.

What's happening?

As natural habitat is degraded over time, koalas in the Southern Australian state of Victoria have flocked to commercial blue gum plantations.

Despite regulations requiring blue gum harvesters to have permits before disturbing koalas, to have koala spotters, and to keep nine trees around any wildlife seen during harvesting, local experts have been flooded with demand to care for animals hurt and displaced by the industry.

Getting rid of the plantations isn't a great option, as they provide an alternative for the forestry industry, which would otherwise cut down native forests. Logging has also been a roadblock to koala protections in a planned national park.

"It's a pretty stressful situation for koalas," ecologist Desley Whisson said, per the Guardian. "The blue gum plantations get cut down, and those koalas have to find somewhere to go."

Why are koalas important?

Koala populations are listed as vulnerable. Habitat destruction, droughts, bushfires, and disease are listed as imminent threats to the species, and 30% of Australia's koala population disappeared between 2018 and 2021.

Koalas play a key role in Australia's ecosystems. As one of the few species that can ingest the toxins in eucalyptus leaves, they thin out the tree canopy for greenery below, and their droppings make eucalyptus nutrients available further down the food chain.

What's being done about koala protection?

"There are currently no cost-effective management techniques available that would be acceptable to the community, or clear objectives for the management of koalas in blue gum plantations," according to a koala strategy document released by the Victoria government in 2023.

Some experts have suggested that blue gum plantations include sections of protected native forest for koalas to rely on, or that additional resources be invested in other permanent habitats nearby. Another option is for the forestry industry to change tree species to one less palatable to koalas.

Other Australian states, including New South Wales and Queensland, have enacted protections for the iconic koala. Careless property developers have felt the sting of violating those protections.

