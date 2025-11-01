Government officials make extraordinary change to fishing laws: 'The hardest decision'

"The hardest journey that we've had in the history of commercial fishing."

South Australian officials are taking drastic measures to protect a number of vulnerable marine species off the state's coast.

As reported by ABC News, the South Australian government announced the enactment of temporary fishing bans and restrictions in response to a major algal bloom outbreak that has impacted fish stocks in the region.

A commercial fishing ban is now in full effect for the Gulf St Vincent and Kangaroo Island zones until June 30, 2026. The government will also cut recreational fishing limits in half for popular species such as calamari, crabs, whiting, and garfish starting in November.

The move will attempt to give a chance for many marine species to recover following the presence of a devastating algal bloom that has persisted throughout 2025. This has caused a substantial decline in fish numbers off the coast of South Australia.

"This is the area that we're most concerned about because it's where the bloom is at the minute, we are seeing the foaming events occurring when we've got strong westerly winds and choppy conditions, and we're likely to see that a lot more as we go into the November weather system," said Mike Steer, executive director of the South Australian Research and Development Institute.

Algal blooms can threaten marine biodiversity by producing toxins that can be lethal for certain species. The blooms also create areas known as "dead zones" that are plagued with low oxygen levels, which can potentially suffocate fish and block sunlight needed by seagrass and other vital marine plants. This can greatly affect the food chain in regional ecosystems, further damaging fish stocks.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay cozy this fall with these premium cold weather essentials Braving the winter elements has never looked – or felt – so good, thanks to the new outwear collection from Skechers. This special collection is crafted from Skechers’ Go Shield premium quilted fabric, which is designed to keep you warm and comfortable when temps start to drop. Try on down jackets, belted parkas, and even hooded vests — all made with innovative materials that provide excellent insulation without the bulk. Learn more

The temporary commercial fishing ban may be a substantial hit for the fishing industry in the region. With diminished hauls, local economies may be in store for a rough stretch. However, Seafood Industry South Australia executive officer Kyri Toumazos explained that the move may ultimately benefit the industry in the long run.

"The decision to look after fish stocks in a trajectory of rebuilding over the next period is the right decision, which we fully support," Toumazos said. "Seafood Industry SA is facing probably the hardest decision and the hardest journey that we've had in the history of commercial fishing in South Australia."

Toumazos' sentiments were echoed by Australian Fishing Trade Association chair Bob Baldwin, who pointed to what's at stake for the region's future as a whole.

"The billion-dollar industry here isn't just tackle shops, it's all the caravan parks, it's the hotels, it's the restaurants, it's the broader suppliers," said Baldwin. "We are part of the tourism economy, and we want to make sure that we stay part of that, and the longevity is by making proactive and sensible, and sustainable decisions."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.