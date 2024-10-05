Communities suffer as UK's largest freshwater lake faces devastation from toxic algal bloom: 'Something must change'

"Water quality issues … were decades in the making and will take decades to fix."

One of Northern Ireland's largest lakes is facing a huge environmental threat.

Lough Neagh, the United Kingdom's largest freshwater lake, is suffering from devastating pollution due to blue-green algae. ITV News says agricultural runoff is "largely to blame" but also identifies wastewater treatment plants, septic tanks, and the changing climate as additional culprits.

Blue-green algae is a form of cyanobacteria — not really an algae — according to Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. Cyanobacteria naturally exist in freshwater and marine regions but with the right conditions — warm temperatures and nutrients — can increase and form visible "blooms."

Blooms can lead to reduced water quality and create harmful toxins that impact humans and wildlife. DAERA notes that the algae can cause rashes and illnesses if ingested and can be lethal to wild animals and pets.

However, blue-green algae does indeed have a good side. Scientists dubbed the bacteria "tiny carbon superheroes" for its ability to reduce carbon dioxide in the environment.

But in Lough Neagh's case, locals feel their lake is "dying," going as far as to say it's "being killed by polluters," per The Irish Times. The lake is extremely important to the community, as it provides 40% of Northern Ireland's drinking water, according to Friends of the Earth, a nonprofit environmental organization. Friends of the Earth and local citizens held a wake for Lough Neagh to "mourn the lake's slow death" and raise awareness about blue-green algae.

"Very sad times for our water ways," one YouTube user wrote of the news. "Something must change."

DAERA established a blue-green algae monitoring protocol in May. The 19-page document details responsibilities for both organizations and individuals and outlines what to do if you see a blue-algae bloom. The Belfast Telegraph also recently reported that DAERA is awarding €450,000 to five organizations to develop solutions for tackling the algae. Just over summer, residents in a small town in New Hampshire came together to treat a cyanobacteria bloom in their lake.

But this is only the beginning.

"Water quality issues at Lough Neagh and elsewhere were decades in the making and will take decades to fix," Andrew Muir, Northern Ireland's DAERA minister, said, per the Telegraph.

