Officials issue warning about rapidly spreading 'monster' plant wreaking havoc on mangrove ecosystems: 'It's frightening'

Halfway around the world, a fruiting tree native to India is spreading in Brazil — and threatening the country's mangrove ecosystems at an alarming rate.

What's happening?

Biologists first discovered the invasive tree in May 2023, Mongabay reported. In the last year and a half, the population's number has exploded, multiplying from 80 recorded specimens to over 250. It's believed that the plant originally arrived via ships traveling internationally from Asia.

The tree, Sonneratia apetala, is incredibly effective at reproducing. Per Mongabay, one tree can bear more than 2,000 fruits, which contain about 60 seeds each. And with the survival rate measured at nearly 15%, biologists are highly concerned.

"This viability is very high," mangrove specialist Yara Schaeffer-Novelli said. "It's frightening — this seed is a monster."

Researchers are advocating for "total eradication" to prevent further spreading, but Brazilian authorities have been slow to act on the recommendation and have not clarified how they plan to do so.

Why is this species so concerning?

"It would be a shame and a disgrace if we did not carry out this total eradication in Cubatão, because, in this way, [it] would become the supplier of new seeds, putting mangroves throughout Brazil at risk," Mongabay quoted Geraldo Eysink, another researcher.

Invasive species like this one are experts at hogging resources, stealing nutrients, sunlight, and water from native plants. In turn, this impacts the habitat and food sources of other flora and fauna, threatening the ecosystem's biodiversity.

"If this issue is not combated, the change and impoverishment of our biodiversity will be fatal," Eysink warned.

With a great loss of biodiversity comes a great loss of industry and food supply, Eysink pointed out. "Mangroves are nurseries for many species of fish, crabs, oysters, and mussels. If Sonneratia apetala spreads, it could harm the reproduction of all this fauna and the lives of more than 400,000 fisher-people along the Brazilian coast."

What's being done to curb the spread?

Researchers have suggested approaches to eradicating the species, which have shown varying levels of success, Mongabay reported.

Cutting down the trees was the least effective, as they simply grew back; stripping the bark to prevent nutrient flow was slightly more effective, but it's a lengthy approach. Covering stumps with mud to prevent new growth can work, but it requires constant oversight.

Instead, experts recommend injecting the trees with chemicals and then resealing the injection sites to prevent any leakage into the surrounding waters.

Ultimately, if Brazil's government can seize this window when the population is still contained, it will protect the biodiversity, food chains, and livelihoods of many Brazilians.

