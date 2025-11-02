Gardener issues warning after finding unsuspecting danger hiding in leaves: 'We're gonna do everything in our power'

"We can do it."

A Maine homeowner's TikTok demonstrated how she dealt with a hidden danger in her peach orchard: Asian jumping worms.

This hack by The Sea Glass Cottage (@theseaglasscottage) can help you deal with pests and save time and money.

The scoop

Her procedure involved dividing the leaf-mold pile into portions to fill large tarp bags. The bags' contents were exposed to direct sunlight for three to four days. Her husband used a backhoe to transfer the heavy bags to a back hill.

The comments show that the original poster used a 40-inch thermometer to verify that the heat reached at least 104 F. This aligns with a tip from Cornell University. That temperature is high enough for solarization, which can kill adult worms, cocoons, and eggs.

Finally, they poured vinegar over the entire area where the heap once stood to ensure the property was clear of pests.

The TikToker declared, "We're gonna do everything in our power. We have the equipment. We can do it."

How it's helping

Asian jumping worms have a light-colored band around their bodies. They grow up to eight inches long, according to the University of Maryland Extension, and thrive on leaf litter.

By getting rid of these worms, gardeners help prevent the loss of topsoil, which these pests devour. This layer of organic matter is crucial for seed growth and water retention. As a result, the soil is less prone to runoff or erosion.

Eliminating Asian jumping worms can also stop them from spreading further through contaminated compost, gardening tools, and plants. These pests are now present in 38 U.S. states, according to a 2024 paper published in the European Journal of Soil Biology.

Furthermore, solarization is an environmentally friendly way of eradicating Asian jumping worms. This method, alongside managing weeds without chemicals, promotes safer homegrown produce and active gardening.

Without invasive worms, you can better enjoy gardening's perks, such as cost savings and improved health. Gardening also supports local pollinators and strengthens soil health.

What everyone's saying

Commenters from Georgia to Mississippi wrote that they faced similar horror stories.

One commenter warned, "The worms should be dispatched on sight and discarded."

Due to the heavy metals the worms absorb from the soil, these crawlers can be toxic to eat for birds and chickens.

The original poster agreed with the dry mustard solution suggested as an alternative by another commenter, adding, "Catching the problem early makes all the difference."

