Homeowner shocked after discovering bizarre creature burrowing eggs in back yard: 'I'd say she's got squatter's rights'

When you've just had landscaping work done, the last thing you want to see is a snapping turtle tearing up your landscaping fabric to lay her eggs, but that's exactly what happened to one unfortunate homeowner.

What happened?

In the r/landscaping subreddit, a landscaper shared that a homeowner near them was faced with a bizarre situation: a giant snapping turtle decided to lay eggs in the middle of newly installed landscaping near their pool. Understandably, the owner wanted to relocate the eggs (and presumably the turtle).

"This isn't my work, but it's near where I live. This snapper ripped right into the fabric and pushed away these large rocks to lay her eggs," the original poster explained.

In the photo they uploaded, you can see the area where the turtle had torn the fabric to access the dirt beneath for laying eggs.

"The landscaping looks like s*** anyways," one person pointed out.

"I'd say she's got squatter's rights," another said.

Someone else offered advice about what to do with the turtle: "It may be illegal to move the eggs or harass the momma turtle. Contact your local Department of Natural Resources and get their advice."

Aside from the delicate situation of having a possibly protected species lay eggs in your backyard, landscaping fabric poses numerous risks to wildlife and the surrounding ecosystem.

Why is landscaping fabric harmful?

Landscape fabric is often used to control weeds, prevent soil erosion, and prevent rocks from sinking into the soil. While most homeowners find that weed barrier fabrics do work initially, they often cause more problems than they solve in the long run.

Because the material restricts natural air and water flow in the soil, it can prevent roots from absorbing essential nutrients, water, and oxygen, thereby inhibiting plant growth. In addition, landscape fabric hinders the activity of beneficial soil organisms like earthworms, which help aerate and cycle nutrients in the soil, according to the University of Illinois Extension and Treehugger.

Furthermore, weeds can still grow on top of the fabric, often thriving in the layer of mulch and decaying organic matter that accumulates beneath it. Yet another drawback of landscape fabrics is that they have a limited lifespan and degrade over time, affecting the aesthetic appeal of your garden and contributing to microplastic pollution, which can eventually leach into waterways and impact aquatic ecosystems.

So, if the snapping turtle is relocated to a nearby wildlife center or nature reserve, landscaping fabric could impact its water supply if the homeowner decides to install a new one. And in the process of pulling up the old fabric, small pieces could still be left behind in the soil.

Are there eco-friendly alternatives to landscaping fabric?

Many homeowners have found success by swapping harmful landscaping fabrics with mulch or cardboard shipping boxes, both of which are cheaper and longer-lasting alternatives to weed control fabrics.

Other popular alternatives to landscape fabric that are just as effective at suppressing weeds and retaining moisture in the soil include old newspapers, compost, burlap, groundcover plants, and other low-maintenance native plants.

A bonus to rewilding your yard is that you'll reduce the amount of water and fertilizers you need, saving both money and time. Additionally, wild animals such as snapping turtles will appreciate a lawn that supports local ecosystems (though it's understandable if you don't want them in your backyard).

