Homeowner shares incredibly simple method for fixing dangerous landscaping issue: 'I look forward to see the progress here'

Homeowners know that fighting weeds in their gardens can be a big thorn in their side. Many have turned to landscaping fabric in the battle but ultimately find themselves disappointed in the results.

A home landscaper recently took to YouTube to conduct an ingenious experiment in replacing synthetic landscaping fabrics.

In the video, the YouTuber known as Home Rapid Repair (@HomeRapidRepair) shows their failing landscaping fabric, saying, "I found my weed block fabric was trash. … It actually promoted weed growth. It is growing weeds everywhere."

They rip up the fabric and replace it with flattened cardboard shipping boxes. They explain the boxes are biodegradable and even make sure the ink on the boxes is plant-based so that it won't harm the ecosystem of the soil below. They then cover it with rocks, which they refer to as "stone mulch."

Landscaping fabric sounds great in theory. But homeowners have found plenty of drawbacks when using the material. First and foremost, they have lamented the waste of money. The reality is that it doesn't work very well.

It is not great for the environment, either. Landscape fabrics have been known to damage plants, soil, and even surrounding trees. This is because they prevent worms, insects, and bacteria from naturally mixing with the soil, and they often contain plastic components. All in all, landscape fabric often ends up doing the exact opposite of what homeowners are hoping for.

There are a variety of alternatives to consider when looking for ground cover. One option many people are turning to is natural lawns. Using native plants and ground cover comes with a whole host of benefits. Native plant lawns require less water, which is great for your wallet and the environment at the same time. They also don't require as much time-consuming maintenance.

In addition, native plant lawns create a healthy environment for pollinators. Birds, insects, and bees are attracted to the plants, and together, they help promote a healthier ecosystem for all. This ultimately helps protect our food supply. There are many attractive options when seeking a more natural lawn. These include buffalo grass, clover, and xeriscaping. Even a partial native lawn will reap extensive rewards.

Commenters on the post were intrigued by the idea, and one was eager to see the results.

"I look forward to see the progress here," the viewer wrote.

