Experts issue warning as harmful creatures spread in crucial waterways: 'Now it's everywhere'

"Its breeding capacity is so high."

by Yei Ling Ma
An escaped aquarium fish species has overtaken flood-hit canals in Bangladesh, posing a threat to native fish species.

What's happening?

According to The Business Standard, the snakeskin gourami, an ornamental aquarium fish native to Southeast Asia, has become a common catch for fishermen in Bangladesh's canals. 

Both Feni and Noakhali, Bangladesh municipalities known for their aquaculture industries — including farming the snakeskin gourami — experienced major flooding within the past two years, which likely contributed to the rapid spread of this invasive species in local waterways. 

This gourami species is one of several aquarium fish that have invaded local water bodies in Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard observed that sucker fish, croaking gourami, piranha, and alligator gar have all encroached on native aquatic ecosystems, with some damaging the river's natural balance and structure more than others. 

Why are invasive species concerning?

The snakeskin gourami reproduces easily, with one female fish producing up to thousands of eggs per spawning, according to The Spruce Pets

Its ability to adapt to changing environments allows it to spread and inhabit different water bodies, overtaking native fish species by outcompeting them for food and resources.

"Because its breeding capacity is so high, native species cannot survive competition with it," said Md Manjurul Kibria, a professor at the University of Chittagong, per The Business Standard. 

This species' frequent presence in local waterways, as well as its increased size, suggests that it has become well-established in local ecosystems, reducing its perceived rarity and decreasing its trade value. 

"Now it's everywhere, so the price has dropped," said one market vendor, Salahuddin, per The Business Standard. 

What's being done about invasive species?

Controlling the growth and spread of invasive fish species is easier with large-scale efforts, such as public participation.

Some invasive fish species, such as Mayan cichlids and lionfish, can be safely consumed, providing a sustainable food source while helping reduce their populations.

Some states have also designated bounty rewards for hobby fishers to catch invasive fish species, helping to manage problematic aquatic species. 

Texas, for example, has called on fishers to catch black carp, paying anglers $100 for every one caught.

x