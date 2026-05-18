'Kids want to pick it up': Oregon family finds huge snake in garage

"Please don't let him free outside. He won't make it."

An Oregon family's snake encounter in their garage is the latest reminder that people and wildlife are increasingly crossing paths in homes.

What happened?

In a Reddit post tagged with Oregon as the location, the original poster wrote: "Got home from work to be greeted by BIG snake in garage, what is it?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photo, the snake is slightly bunched up and looking at the corner of the garage.

"Wife is freaking out, the kids want to pick it up," the OP added.

Why is this snake encounter concerning?

A snake in a garage is concerning for everyone involved. While some people may find a snake encounter exciting instead of frightening, safety should always be the top priority.

An untrained, potentially frightened person attempting to pick up a wild snake could get bitten. Even bites from non-venomous snakes can be painful and may lead to infection. Panic can quickly worsen an already tense situation.

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For the snake, these encounters often end badly as well. People frequently injure, kill, or improperly relocate wild animals that enter human spaces because of fear.

As neighborhoods spread into natural areas, the fragmented habitats they create mean animals have fewer places to hunt and rest.

Garages, sheds, and crawl spaces can resemble safe shelter. If a property has rodents nearby — attracted by clutter or other easy food sources — snakes may follow. Rising global temperatures can add another layer by changing when and where reptiles move in search of shade, warmth, water, or prey.

Snakes help control rodent populations, which protects crops, reduces property damage, and limits the spread of disease. When animals lose habitat and end up in human spaces more often, the result is more conflict. Snakes aren't looking for trouble; they're simply trying to survive.

What people are saying

Experts advise that if you find a snake in your garage or home, you should keep children and pets away. Do not try to pick it up. If the snake cannot leave on its own, call local animal control, a wildlife rehabilitator, or your state wildlife agency for guidance.

Fellow Redditors also had plenty to say, including some good advice.

"Ball python (Python regius)," one said. "Harmless and either an escaped or dumped pet."

"Please don't let him free outside. He won't make it," another warned.

"See if any rescues or SPCA type places are still open today," a third suggested.

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