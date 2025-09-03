Experts issue warning after noticing concerning change in snake behavior: 'Always be vigilant'

"They're more afraid of you than you are of them."

Concerned experts have issued warnings about snake behaviors changing while temperatures are still high.

What's happening?

According to CBS8, snakes have been most active in San Diego, California, at dawn and dusk this summer. They avoid being out in the middle of the day because they would overheat otherwise.

Snakes may find their way into your backyard while looking for a cool place to hide out. They especially love sitting and swimming in water (though they usually opt for bushes, rocks, and woodpiles).

"They're not out to hurt us or chase us and this is their natural environment," snake wrangler Bruce Ireland said to CBS8 about how snakes are misunderstood.

Why are snakes important?

Snakes are important to California because they fulfill the roles of predator and prey. They keep rodent populations in line, and at the California Wildlife Center, they're also a source of food for large raptors.

When our ecosystems are balanced, that means our food supply chains are also stable.

Antagonizing or trying to kill a snake, on the other hand, can cause harm to everyone involved. The CWC says that's how most snake bites happen. Allowing snakes to coexist with us in peace keeps everyone safe and healthy.

If you find snakes or rodents (who attract snakes) near your home, the CWC advises against using poison. At that point, it's best to call a professional to handle the situation.

What can you do to help snakes?

"They're more afraid of you, than you are of them. Always be vigilant, because these snakes — as nature intended — can blend in very well," said Dr. Anna Bosch, the medical supervisor at San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife, to CBS8.

If you see a snake, Bosch recommends walking away slowly and giving the snake space. The heat can make them more aggressive. Leaving them alone is one of the best things you can do to help them out.

