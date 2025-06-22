Snake catcher devastated by discovery after being called to help with poisonous creature: 'He simply became impatient'

"We want more available and accessible education on snake safety for the public."

A professional snake catcher is speaking out after a homeowner killed a red-bellied black snake just minutes before help arrived, calling the act a "devastating slaughter," reported Sunshine Coast News.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 received a call to relocate a venomous snake from a backyard. His team advised the homeowner to keep a safe distance and explained the relocation process and costs.

The snake catcher was just three minutes away from the property when the homeowner called to cancel the service. The reason shocked McKenzie: The man had killed the snake himself by chopping it in half.

"The snake was not doing anything, he simply became impatient," McKenzie explained in a social media post, per Sunshine Coast News.

The homeowner showed "zero remorse" for the unnecessary killing, prompting McKenzie to report the incident to Queensland's Department of Environment and Science.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern that affects wildlife conservation efforts. When people kill protected animals out of impatience or fear, it undermines professional wildlife management services and threatens the local ecosystems that depend on balanced predator populations.

Red-bellied black snakes help control rodent populations and maintain ecological balance. When they're removed from the environment, rodent outbreaks can ensue and food chains are often disrupted.

If you're a homeowner, it's important to be patient when dealing with wildlife encounters. Professional snake catchers provide a safe, legal service that supports a healthy local ecosystem.

In Queensland, snakes are protected under the Nature Conservation Act, which means it's illegal to kill, injure, or remove them from the wild without proper authorization.

Violators face maximum court penalties of $16,130.

McKenzie's Facebook post drew strong reactions from the community, with many condemning the unnecessary killing. "We are sick and tired of the way some members of the public treat our snakes and show little respect for our service," he stated, per Sunshine Coast News.

The Department of Environment and Science confirmed it received the report but declined further comment while the matter remains under investigation.

"We want change, and we want more available and accessible education on snake safety for the public," McKenzie emphasized, urging community members to report wildlife mistreatment and support proper education about coexisting safely with native species.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.