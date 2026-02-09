Authorities make shocking discovery after intercepting suspicious boat — here's what they found

In a significant animal trafficking bust, the Sri Lankan Navy stopped an attempt to smuggle birds.

What happened?

According to the Daily News, the Naval Detachment of Kachchativu under SLNS Wasaba in the Northern Naval Command of Sri Lanka detected a suspicious dinghy and immediately took action to mount an investigation.

Upon arriving at the dinghy, authorities discovered three suspects attempting to smuggle 237 pigeons. They immediately confiscated the birds, suspects, and the dinghy.

Why is this smuggling attempt concerning?

Wildlife smuggling is a profitable business, creating billions of dollars every year. It is also incredibly dangerous for the smuggled wildlife, as these animals are improperly handled and cared for during trafficking attempts, resulting in injury and death.

When trafficked wildlife dies, it contributes to population decline, which can be disastrous for already endangered species.

While many people consider pigeons to be pests, these birds play a role in urban ecosystems. They're responsible for dispersing seeds and maintaining green spaces in cities, providing fertilizer through their droppings, and serving as bioindicators, meaning their health and well-being can indicate how well an ecosystem is doing. Pigeons removed from their natural habitats throw urban ecosystems out of balance.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Additionally, when traffickers smuggle wildlife into new areas, those animals can become invasive species. Invasive species can cause numerous issues in their new homes; for example, pigeons can carry pathogens and parasites that may affect native birds and wildlife.

Invasive animal species can also reduce food security, alter soil chemistry, and even contribute to increases in extreme weather events.

What's being done to prevent wildlife smuggling in Sri Lanka?

The navy remanded the alleged suspects to the Delft Police Station for further legal action.

In 2012, Sri Lanka formed the Sri Lanka Wildlife Enforcement Network, a semi-formal group comprising all the country's law enforcement agencies. These agencies work together to share information on trafficking activities and to train agents to better gather intelligence, identify, and combat smuggling attempts.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.