Authorities make shocking discovery of 'innocent souvenir' inside traveler's cigarette packaging: 'Not an accessory'

A woman from England is suspected of having smuggled an exotic animal into the United Kingdom by concealing it inside a cigarette package.

What's happening?

Authorities in Lincolnshire, England, discovered a baby tortoise after it had been stowed among the personal items of a woman from the Lincolnshire town of Boston, according to the Nottinghamshire Post.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency reportedly alerted police, saying the suspect had purchased the tortoise at a Tunisian market before attempting to smuggle it into the UK. Believed to be a Testudo graeca — also known as a Greek tortoise or spur-thighed tortoise — the animal was recovered alive.

As of late July, an investigation was being conducted into potential violations of the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations 2018 and the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979. The BBC reported that the offenses could "result in a fine or up to seven years in prison."

"Smuggling wildlife can pose serious risks to both an animal's welfare and UK biosecurity," a statement from the Lincolnshire police read.

Why is the illegal trade of wildlife concerning?

The Greek or spur-thighed tortoise is a species currently classified as "vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. The spur-thighed tortoise is also internationally recognized as a protected species by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. This means that international trade is regulated to prevent the overexploitation of the species in an effort to ensure its survival.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Endangered species such as tortoises are protected under international law, and bringing one into the country without the correct permits is a criminal offence," wildlife crime officer Aaron Flint explained in a news release. "What may seem like an innocent souvenir — even if purchased for a small amount can result in serious criminal charges. If you don't have the proper documentation, don't take the risk — the consequences can be severe."

The illegal wildlife trade can have significant impacts on delicate ecosystems. It has the potential to greatly affect biodiversity by disrupting natural food webs, ultimately upsetting the overall food chain. Wildlife smuggling can also endanger individual species, increase the risk of disease transmission, and lead to an increase in crime rates.

What's being done?

The baby tortoise was taken to Wild Things Rescue for evaluation and treatment. Lucy Steele, who works at the rescue, described in a statement some of the challenges of caring for the animal.

"We usually work with British wildlife, so it was a surprise to be asked to care for an animal from Tunisia, especially under such distressing circumstances," Steele said. "The tortoise is not in the best condition and will be seeing a specialist vet ... . He is a wild animal, not an accessory, and should never have been treated this way."

To help deter people from participating in the illegal wildlife trade and protect biosecurity, many countries have specific agencies empowered to address the issue. Punishments for wildlife crimes vary around the world, but many include hefty fines, imprisonment, and even the forfeiture of property used in any illegal activity.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



