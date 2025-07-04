Experts turn to unexpected helpers for critical mission in 'tortoise capital of the world' — here's what's happening

The "tortoise capital of the world," as described by the Endangered Wildlife Trust, has required alternative conservation efforts after an alarming population decline. These efforts include dogs — scent detection dogs, to be specific.

South Africa, known for its botanical hotspots and some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the globe, is home to 13 tortoise species, most of which are native, according to the conservation organization. It reports that three of the country's tortoise species are now endangered due to poaching, habitat loss, and predators.

The EWT joined efforts with the Turtle Conservancy to search for the Karoo and Speckled Dwarf (among others) over the last two years with little to no luck. In many cases, shell fragments were all that was found.

Because of the species' smaller size, elusive nature, and camouflage properties, the hunt has been tedious, yielding lackluster results after repetitive surveys.

Esther Matthew, a specialist officer for the Drylands Conservation Program for EWT, reported that alternative survey methods, particularly in the form of two border collies, have been monumental in fieldwork projects.

The certified scent detection dogs, named Delta and Dash, handled by Matthew herself, have increased the number of finds significantly, maximizing efficiency.

Scent detection dogs can pinpoint the exact location of endangered species populations through biological markers, expediting the search and creating a wider margin for success. They are an invaluable tool in discovering what humans could not easily do on their own.

Border collies have also been used in South Africa to help rescue monkeys and owls in distress.

Scent detection dogs have been critical in hunting down palm tree-killing invasive species in Hawaii. They were also used to find rare species of orchids in Southern Arizona. Breakthrough research is only enhancing their ability to sniff out drugs, disease, and everything in between.

Conservation of tortoise populations in South Africa is essential to plant diversity, as Mongabay reported. They are seed dispersers and habitat engineers in the dry lands of South Africa.

Some tortoise species can't reproduce in captivity, which is why the protection and conservation of these animals are vital to their survival.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.