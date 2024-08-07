Video sheds light on dangerous car trend taking over roadways across the US: 'How did this happen?'

"The irony here is EPA laws make it more efficient to build bigger cars."

We rely on transportation to get us from point A to point B. There are many ways to get around these days, yet some methods of transportation are not so necessary.

On TikTok, a video posted by public transit and electric vehicle enthusiast Moles R Cool (@molesrcool) highlights a dangerous trend taking over roadways across the United States — one that sees pickup trucks in excess.

"For 33 out of 50 states, the most popular car is a full-size pickup truck. How did this happen? ... Only 7% of full-size pickup truck owners ever use their truck to tow. Only one-third of full-size pickup truck owners use the bed on a regular basis, so it's not a need thing," says the original poster in the video, calling attention to the idea that there is not a frequent use for these vehicles.

The OP goes on to explain what led to the trend, citing reasons such as the corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards, which were designed to make cars fuel-efficient until manufacturers saw that fuel-inefficient trucks could be sold with easier regulations.

Other reasons included the chicken tax — a 25% tariff on light trucks imported into the country — and luxury tax, which placed a 10% tax on vehicles over $30,000 except for, of course, pickup trucks, per the OP, which have different rules.

According to the publication Reason, pickup trucks account for over 20% of passenger vehicle sales in the U.S. and have grown in size over the years. As explained in the video, government regulations have made this increase easier to promote, as U.S. tariffs have undercut the competition from foreign producers specializing in smaller pickup trucks.

However, gas-powered pickup trucks can endanger pedestrian safety and air quality. A pickup truck is 159% more likely to harm another driver than other vehicles, per Slate, citing other sources. In addition, the Union of Concerned Scientists found that heavy-duty vehicles release more than 25% of air pollution from the transportation sector, as explained in The Reflector.

The push for electrification is being embraced in transportation, including trucks, which is better for our air while allowing people to get where they need to go. For instance, the all-electric Ram 1500 REV is making waves with its impressive 229-kilowatt-hour battery pack that offers a potential range of up to 500 miles — which the truck's maker is now saying will be available on 2026 models.

"The irony here is EPA laws make it more efficient to make bigger cars," wrote one TikToker.

"I miss small sized trucks," commented another.

