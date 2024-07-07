Over 500 school districts just got a transportation update: 'A win-win for the health of our students and the health of our planet'

"The wheels on the bus are going green!"

In an effort to create healthier environments for children, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded nearly $900 million in rebates to over 500 school districts to fund the purchase of electric school buses and other buses that produce less pollution.

According to Canary Media, this funding will allow schools to purchase as many as 3,400 clean school buses, with 92% of them being electric. So far, nearly $3 billion has been distributed to help school districts nationwide transition from diesel to cleaner buses.

This initiative will reduce harmful planet-warming pollution and improve air quality for students and communities alike. Replacing diesel-fueled buses with electric vehicles could eliminate about 8 million metric tons (about 8.8 million tons) of pollution per year while costing much less to fuel and maintain.

This move is expected to boost the electric vehicle industry, creating new opportunities for workers at major manufacturers and potentially lowering the price of electric buses.

As EPA Administrator Michael Regan pointed out, "With increasing demand for electric school buses, we'll see the development of new good-paying manufacturing jobs and investment in local businesses."

Data from the World Resources Institute shows that the number of electric school buses in the U.S. had risen to 8,820 as of May, as summarized by Canary Media, signaling a growing commitment to cleaner transportation.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

This program, alongside others associated with the Inflation Reduction Act, underscores a concerted effort to build a cooler, cleaner future by providing tax breaks and credits to those who take earth-friendly actions such as switching to an electric vehicle or installing solar panels.

Although there is still plenty of work to be done in a greater overall transition towards clean energy and more Earth-friendly transportation options, many were excited by the news of this significant step forward.

"This funding will improve air quality around our schools and neighborhoods while supporting critical investments in our region's infrastructure," Congressman Ami Bera wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The wheels on the bus are going green!" celebrated Jeff Merkley, U.S. Senator of Oregon, on the platform. "It's a win-win for the health of our students and the health of our planet!"

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.