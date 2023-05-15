Ram’s new EV truck could be the biggest, baddest model yet — here’s why it could ‘spoil the Ford F-150 Lightning’s party’

Trucks are all about going big, and the same goes for electric models.

Trucks are all about going big — and that holds true for electric models.

The 2025 all-electric Ram 1500 REV is throwing a massive (electric) punch with a 229-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack that has a potential range of up to 500 miles, according to a writeup in TechCrunch.This beats out the GMC Hummer EV’s roughly 213-kilowatt-hour capacity.

Ram 1500 REV buyers will also have the option of purchasing a smaller 168 kWh battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles. This still outdoes one of Ram’s main competitors, the Ford F-150 Lightning, which has a 98 kWh battery pack or an optional 131 kWh extended-range version.

“With up to 500 miles of range, a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, and DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, Ram’s new 1500 REV has come out with all guns blazing,” Karl Furlong wrote for Car Buzz. “This is the pickup with the sole purpose of spoiling the Ford F-150 Lightning’s party.”

While many electric trucks cost more upfront, they save drivers in repair and maintenance and, more notably, energy costs.

Electric vehicles are also better for the environment, as they do not release planet-warming gases through their tailpipes. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an electric vehicle with a 300-mile range is responsible for less than half of these harmful gases over its lifetime compared with a conventional gas-powered vehicle.

Ram Trucks tweeted a video to rev its audience up about the truck prior to the Super Bowl in February, but it was met with a lot of skepticism.

Premature Electrification is worth talking about. See if the Ram 1500 REV is right for you at https://t.co/Hi6e9xGgcm#RamREV #BigGame



Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Coming late 2024.

“The only thing that (was) premature was your concept,” one person commented. “No specs, no price, available late 2024. What a joke. It’s not premature electrification, it’s electrification dysfunction. Maybe some [Viagra] might help.”

Another said, “Continuing the theme of SB ads for EVs that won’t be available for a year or two. And it makes a big deal about range and power, but you can’t find even estimates anywhere on their site.”

However, some major auto websites seemed enthusiastic about the truck.

For one, Consumer Reports said Ram was wise to stick to familiar styling.

“Over the years, the styling has been a key appeal for Ram trucks,” the outlet reported. “Keeping the truck conventional, rather than wild like the door-stop-shaped Tesla Cybertruck, mirrors the strategy from its chief rivals at Ford and General Motors.”

Car and Driver stated, “The upcoming fully electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV pickup truck grabs life by the cord instead of the horns. Following the excitement of already available full-size EV pickups such as the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, the REV promises both big range and impressive tow capability.”

Reservations are open for the truck, but the release date is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.

