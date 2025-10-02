Rescuers spring into action after flood leaves animals in heartbreaking situation: '[Will] not abandon any living being'

Flooding can have a significant impact on animals and their habitats.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb commended wildlife rescue teams in Pakistan for their efforts to save animals at risk from flooded areas in Punjab, as reported by ProPakistani.

Aurangzeb explained that the Punjab government places a high priority on animal welfare and that they will "not abandon any living being in moments of crisis."

The rescued animals included two orphaned Nilgai (blue bull) calves separated from their mother, eight deer, and six lions. Some were treated for injuries, and they were provided with veterinary care and food.

Flooding can have a significant impact on animals and their habitats, leading to destruction that can force animals to relocate to environments that they are not as well-suited for. The excess water brought by floods can disrupt ecosystems, threatening wildlife.

This threat can be particularly concerning when endangered species are involved. When their habitats are damaged or destroyed by floods or other natural disasters, survival becomes even more difficult, in addition to the loss of life caused by the flooding itself. The animals may find it hard to find the food and shelter they need to survive, which increases their risk of extinction.

Floods and other natural disasters have intensified and increased in frequency. This is considered by scientists to be one of the consequences of our continued reliance on dirty energy sources that contribute to rising temperatures.

By taking local action to support the community and local ecosystems, we can take steps to improve the environmental conditions, which collectively add up to have a significant impact.

Punjab Wildlife Rangers are doing everything they can to help the animals affected by the flooding, and they are also taking action to crack down on illegal hunting and bird trapping in order to protect animals, per ProPakistani. They often risk their lives to protect wildlife.

Their efforts to protect vulnerable species are ongoing.

