Torrential rain opens 12-foot hole beneath North Carolina highway as flash floods hit Helene recovery zone

The damage was especially severe in Henderson County.

Heavy rain triggered flash flooding from Memorial Day into early Tuesday across western North Carolina, where communities are still recovering from Hurricane Helene. A 12-foot hole was later discovered beneath part of a highway in Fairview.

What's happening?

The National Weather Service said parts of Henderson County received more than 4 inches of rain on Memorial Day, while Asheville recorded 2.89 inches — enough to set a daily rainfall record, according to Fox Weather.

The damage was especially severe in Henderson County, where communities near Asheville were once again confronting flooded roads, swollen waterways, and dangerous travel conditions.

The worst flooding was centered in the communities of Gerton, Bat Cave, and Fletcher along the Buncombe County line. By early Tuesday, images from Charlotte Highway showed warped pavement and damaged road conditions.

The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department said crews found a 12-foot hole beneath part of the highway and warned that extended repairs would be needed.

According to Fox Weather, video from Bat Cave on Sunday showed streams and creeks spilling out of their banks, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews were assessing damage near the Henderson-Buncombe county line, where part of U.S. 74A was closed.

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NOAA's Weather Prediction Center kept a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat in place for western North Carolina through Wednesday morning.

Why does this matter?

This part of western North Carolina is still rebuilding after Hurricane Helene slammed the region in late September 2024. Henderson and Buncombe were among the hardest-hit counties in the nation.

Damage assessments from the state's Department of Health and Human Services and UNC Asheville said 56 people were killed and nearly 1,500 buildings were destroyed in those areas.

Many homes and parks in the area are still being rebuilt. Interstate 40 in the Pigeon River Gorge is also under reconstruction and is slated to reopen in late 2028, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods by damaging homes, cutting off roads, contaminating floodwaters, delaying emergency response, and disrupting jobs and local businesses.

For families already trying to recover from earlier storms, another round of flooding can deepen financial stress, increase health risks, and leave communities even more vulnerable.

What's being done about the flooding?

Emergency and transportation crews were already responding on Tuesday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation had teams near the Henderson-Buncombe county line assessing road damage, while local fire departments responded to numerous flood-related calls.

Road closures and travel warnings remain among the most important tools for keeping people safe. When floodwaters erode pavement from below, roads can appear drivable even when they are structurally compromised.

Rebuilding stronger infrastructure and restoring damaged communities will remain a major challenge in western North Carolina as repeated heavy rain events continue to test roads and strain recovery efforts.

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