Authorities uncover black market scheme after suspects flee scene in national park: 'Offenders will be held accountable'

Australian authorities have levied $35,000 in fines against two locals for illegally collecting firewood from a national park and selling it on the black market.

According to Yahoo News, a 44-year-old man and 31-year-old woman fled on foot after officers approached them during a targeted patrol inside Lower Goulburn National Park in May 2023.

Though the pair managed to evade arrest, they abandoned their trailer holding 2.3 cubic meters of river red gum and a vehicle containing receipts of their unlawful sales. Officials also found social media accounts linked to the man that promoted their operation.

The Shepparton Magistrates' Court convicted the duo, both of whom failed to attend their hearing on Nov. 22, of six charges for cutting, removing, and selling firewood and damaging wildlife habitat and native vegetation, fining the man $20,000 and the woman $15,000.

"The illegal cut and take of firewood from national parks and protected public land is theft," said Parks Victoria Senior Enforcement Officer Andrew Dean in a statement.

"Theft damages and destroys wildlife habitat and robs Victorians of the natural places they love to visit. Magistrate [Simon] Zebrowski's verdict sends a strong and clear message: firewood theft will not be tolerated, and offenders will be held accountable for their actions."

The presiding magistrate ordered the seizure of the chainsaw and trailer as part of the illicit enterprise. Yahoo News also reported that the timber would be donated to the community.

Fallen logs are supposed to be left undisturbed, as they provide habitat for native species such as marbled gecko, brown treecreeper, and Peron's tree frog. Despite that and the importance trees serve in removing carbon pollution from the atmosphere, poachers and vandals continue to pose a problem.

Australia's forests have been a hotspot for crimes against trees. For example, around 10,000 trees were illegally chopped down on 462 hectares of Victoria's public land in 2023. This activity prompted Parks Victoria to remind buyers to always ask where wood is sourced from, request proper documentation, and avoid potential scams on social media.

"We encourage consumers to use common sense when purchasing firewood," Dean said. "Any time a deal is too good to be true, it probably is."

