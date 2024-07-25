Man receives prison sentence after killing grizzly bear and attempting to hide evidence: 'A federal felony will be pursued'

In a gruesome story of illegal hunting, one man was sentenced to two months behind bars for killing a grizzly bear.

As reported by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, a local man will have to pay a $10,000 fine and spend two months in prison for killing a bear on his property. According to local laws, it's required to report killing a bear within five days. Not only that but grizzly bears are a protected species.

This hunter went a step further, cutting a GPS tag and tossing it in a local river, with the news outlet noting: "He also cut the bear's paws, ear tags and a lip tattoo with identifying information off the carcass."

According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, grizzly bears are listed as a threatened species in the contiguous 48 states. This designation gives these animals greater protection from hunting and other human interference — making sentences and fines more stringent.

According to the Chronicle, Jesse Laslovich, U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana, said: "When, as here, one illegally kills a grizzly bear, and in an attempt to cover it up, cuts off the bear's GPS collar, tosses it into the Yaak River, and butchers the carcass for disposal, a federal felony will be pursued."

While this case was a clear-cut example of disrespect for government policy, wildlife, and basic laws, hunters often have a positive impact on conservation work.

The Fish and Wildlife Service wrote about how important hunters have been in protecting wildlife: "Through the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, more commonly known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, hunters fund a range of conservation programs. The act sends revenue from an excise tax on firearms, ammunition, and other related equipment to state wildlife agencies to be used for wildlife conservation projects, hunter education, and outdoor recreation access."

It is heartening to see someone face consequences for their horrific actions. All too often wildlife crimes go unpunished; in a 2024 report, the United Nations found that globally these crimes are part of vast networks that make it very hard to track and prosecute perpetrators.

While this Montana resident is not a part of a global wildlife trafficking ring, his actions are still incredibly harmful. Killing a healthy female bear could have a significant impact on local populations — grizzlies can have one to four cubs each year.

This man facing charges and fines for his crimes will go a long way to deter folks who may think it's not such a big deal to disregard wildlife laws and regulations.

