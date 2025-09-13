Experts baffled by 'unusual surge' of sick seabirds along US coastline: 'We don't yet know what is causing this'

An "unusual surge" of sick seagulls along the coast of Southern California has left rescuers stumped.

What's happening?

International Bird Rescue, a nonprofit based in San Pedro, California, shared that it found 17 seagulls exhibiting the same symptoms. These include dehydration, difficulty standing, partial or complete paralysis, confusion, difficulty blinking, and respiratory distress in the worst cases.

"Some birds have been found dead on beaches," International Bird Rescue said in a social media post.

⚠️ International Bird Rescue is treating an unusual surge of sick and dying Western Gulls found along the Southern... Posted by International Bird Rescue on Tuesday, August 12, 2025

The exact cause of illness has not been identified. Rescuers ran initial tests for bird flu, which came back negative.

"We don't yet know what is causing this sickness, but we are committed to giving these birds

the care they need to survive," JD Bergeron, CEO of Bird Rescue, said in a press release.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Why is this important?

While the exact source of the illness is unclear, International Bird Rescue suspects it stems from toxicity rather than a contagious disease.

The nonprofit is unsure if the bird deaths are linked to sick dogs near the Venice Canals. It said that it is possible that the two occurrences are connected. Dogs have fallen ill, potentially as a result of toxins or dangerous algae blooms in the canals, according to CBS. Some pets have died.

Human activity can impact wildlife, leading to displacement and even population decline. Recent animal deaths highlight the necessity to curb pollution in waterways.

Algae bloom is often caused by the presence of fertilizer, agricultural runoff, or wastewater. These pollutants create an excess of nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen that lead to algae growth, and humans can also get sick from algae-filled waterways, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What's being done about this?

International Bird Rescue is urging nearby residents to report sick birds to the organization or local animal control. The nonprofit said that some indicators of distress are if the seagulls have difficulty standing, allow people to approach them, or are found in unusual places.

The organization also said it is treating sick birds by providing heat support, aggressive fluid therapy, supervised pool time, and general supportive care.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.