Water companies under fire after shocking surge in dangerous incidents: 'Continued systemic failure'

A new report from the U.K. Environment Agency has found that water company pollution incidents rose across England in 2024.

What's happening?

In 2024, serious water pollution events rose by 60% from the previous year, as the Environment Agency's report shows. Of the nine water and sewage companies, three of them were responsible for 81% of the serious pollution incidents. However, all nine showed "consistently poor performance."

The most concerning of these incidents is pollution spills from pipes that carry wastewater uphill. According to the report, 20% of the events in 2024 were due to these pipes and had serious impacts on protected waters.

The EA has listed underinvestment in new infrastructure, poor maintenance of current infrastructure, and increased impact of climate-driven events as factors. However, the report noted that, even with these more damaging weather events, the number of pollution incidents is "unacceptable," and "water companies must meet their legal obligations to the environment and communities or face enforcement action."

Why is this report important?

According to the United Nations, water pollution is getting worse across the world, with the changing climate acting as a "multiplier."

"Human use of water, water pollution and the degradation of aquatic ecosystems continue to accelerate because of population growth, economic growth, the climate emergency, land-use change, extractivism, inefficient use of water, and weak planning, regulation and enforcement," said David Boyd, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment.

In the U.K., there were a reported 1,853 cases of sickness due to water usage in 2024. The real number could be higher, especially given the EA's new report.

"This report demonstrates continued systemic failure by some companies to meet their environmental targets," said Alan Lovell, chair of the EA. "The water industry must act urgently to prevent pollution from occurring and to respond rapidly when it does."

What's being done about water pollution?

The EA has made improvements to its own regulations, but the report illustrates the need for further enhancements. With the Water (Special Measures) Act, the EA has greater power over water regulators and water companies. This year, it is delivering over 10,000 inspections of water companies and aims to hold companies accountable.

"We have made significant changes to tighten our regulation of the water industry and ensure companies are held to account," Lovell said. "With a dedicated larger workforce and increased funding, our officers are uncovering and acting on failures to comply with environmental law."

Scientific research could also help find innovative ways to reduce water pollution. One study from Pakistan found that using native microorganisms could help clear metals in wastewater. Another study from the University of Missouri studied the effects of a liquid-based solvent that could rid water of toxic plastic.

