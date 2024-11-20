Scientists uncover surprising phenomenon observed in owls: 'A different kind of beast'

The research on barred owls offers insights that could help humans and wildlife coexist.

One species of owl has helped scientists develop a better understanding of the relationship between wildlife and urban landscapes.

What's happening?

A new study led by a team of biologists from Louisiana State University has discovered that the nocturnal home ranges of barred owls were about three-and-a-half times larger than their diurnal home ranges.

According to information provided by the American Ornithological Society and published on Phys.org, the researchers tracked the location and energy expenditure of the owls across Baton Rouge, Louisiana, using GPS and accelerometer loggers.

"Most of my previous experience comes from working with small songbirds, but these owls are a different kind of beast who can make use of their sharp beaks and claws, if one is not careful," co-author Dr. Vitek Jirinec said.

Data showed the predators' habitat spanned 31.8 hectares at night but just 8.9 hectares during the day. Meanwhile, they used less energy in nocturnal refuges that they preferred, since those regions likely offered higher-quality resources.

The scientists also noted that the owls' patterns supported the "luxury effect" — a phenomenon in which more biodiversity correlates with affluent neighborhoods because of the availability of green spaces.

Why is the barred owl's habitat range important?

The behaviors exhibited by the barred owls exemplify how their active or inactive phases dictate their habitat needs and, thus, the health of the species.

By taking a holistic approach and analyzing the creatures throughout a 24-hour cycle, the biologists were better able to understand how the owls interacted with developed landscapes.

Now, they can apply their findings to accommodate the needs of other wildlife in an ever-urbanizing environment.

What's being done about the barred owl's habitat range?

The report highlights the importance of green spaces and advocated for urban designs that support the nocturnal and diurnal activities of barred owls and other forest-associated species. It also called for the "equitable distribution of green spaces to foster biodiversity across socioeconomic gradients."

Ultimately, the study underscores the harmful effects of rapid urbanization, which has affected terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems and species as well. For example, human encroachment is responsible for the endangerment of several freshwater clam species in central Texas, while gopher tortoises in Florida have had their homes destroyed for suburban development.

Luckily, the research on barred owls offers insights that could help humans and wildlife coexist — perhaps through new legislation or urban-rewilding projects that protect and promote biodiversity.

