Furious beachgoer shares photos of unacceptable conditions on public beach: 'Do not ever come back'

"We couldn't understand why someone would just leave it there with no regard for the environment."

A family's vacation was disrupted when they came upon a previous camper's leftovers.

Yahoo! News gave all the details on how Chezy Kassane and her family discovered ransacked garbage bags scattered along the sand and grassy areas at Coongul Creek on K'Gari in Australia. The bags were full of soft drinks, beer bottles, paper plates, disposable cups, and more. So much for the "leave no trace" policy.

The family took it upon themselves to clean up the garbage that was left behind, which ended up totaling twelve bags of garbage that they had to pack out. A terrible scene that has become all too common in the area is being managed by the Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation (DETSI), which is warning campers that leaving waste behind is illegal and fines will start at $322.

"The bags had been torn open by dingoes and birds, and plastic was blowing around everywhere," Chezy said. "We couldn't understand why someone would just leave it there with no regard for the environment, wildlife and other people who go to experience this beautiful place."

K'Gari, formerly Fraser Island, is a World Heritage-recognized 4WD-only sand island off the east coast of Queensland. The direct translation of its name, derived from the language of its local Butchulla peoples, is "paradise" — the name of a beautiful white spirit.

Sites and parks such as these are at the mercy of human activity. Their preservation relies on visitors following the rules and regulations, particularly when it comes to waste. Not only is leaving your waste behind irresponsible, but it's dangerous to the animals who can mistake it as food, and it spoils the experience for others trying to enjoy the beauty of the landscape.

Make sure to leave all natural areas as you found them — pack out what you pack in. You wouldn't want someone throwing trash in your home, so don't leave your trash in anyone else's home. Through a collective effort, we can ensure that the wonders of the world will be enjoyed for generations to come.

Chezy was vocal about her feelings toward the disrespectful campers.

"Do not ever come back, you don't deserve to appreciate what a beautiful place this is, or how lucky you were to enjoy it," she said. "People who deliberately leave their rubbish anywhere in my opinion don't deserve to visit beautiful pristine environments."

"Pack to minimize rubbish and take all rubbish with you when you leave," a DETSI spokesperson said, per Yahoo! News. "Camping … should be fun and enjoyable for everyone. In a shared space, it is important to be mindful of those around you – this includes cleaning up after yourself."

