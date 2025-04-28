Wildlife experts release predatory reptiles in national park: 'This is one of those rare occasions'

"It is not every day in conservation that you can say you are achieving and seeing tangible results."

Conservation teams just released 10 Siamese crocodiles into Virachey National Park — the first such release in this remote wilderness area, reported Mongabay.

These endangered reptiles, with fewer than 1,000 remaining in the wild, were absent from Virachey for over two decades. The release is part of a broader effort in Cambodia that has returned more than 200 crocodiles to the wild since the species was rediscovered in 2000.

The success comes at a perfect time, coinciding with record-breaking hatchings in both captivity and the wild. Last year, conservationists celebrated a record 180 baby crocodiles born in captivity, more than doubling any previous year's numbers since the breeding program began in 2009.

As top predators, crocodiles help maintain the ecological balance of wetlands, some of the most threatened ecosystems globally. Healthy wetlands provide natural flood control, filter water supplies, and support biodiversity that benefits farming communities across Southeast Asia.

"It is not every day in conservation that you can say you are achieving and seeing tangible results. This is one of those rare occasions," said Pablo Sinovas, country director for the NGO Fauna & Flora in Cambodia.

Similar conservation efforts in Laos and Thailand have created what scientists call a "matrix of populations" throughout the region, giving the species multiple strongholds against extinction. Each release site serves as protection against the loss of any single population.

"The larger a population is, the more resilient it is to extinction," explained Steven Platt of the Wildlife Conservation Society. "The populations are small and fragmented at the moment. Ideally, we want to join up these sites eventually, but the first step is always just getting them established.

"I hesitate at this point to call the Siamese crocodile a conservation 'success story' because habitat loss certainly remains a serious concern. But the trajectory is moving in the right direction, and I am hopeful."

The crocodiles released in Virachey were equipped with acoustic transmitters that will help scientists track their movement and survival rates. The data will guide future releases and conservation strategies, potentially helping downgrade the species from its critically endangered status.

