Thought-to-be-extinct species makes incredible comeback: 'Crucial for maintaining their long-term viability'

Australia's most endangered marsupial is showing signs of recovery after a 30-year conservation effort, offering hope for wildlife protection everywhere, according to University of Western Australia researchers.

Gilbert's potoroo, once thought to be gone forever, was rediscovered in 1994 at Two Peoples Bay Nature Reserve near Albany. When scientists first counted the animals, they found just 40 individuals living in a small patch of heathland on Mount Gardner. This tiny creature had been missing from scientific records for over a century.

Thoughtful planning by conservation teams created two backup populations between 2005 and 2014. These "insurance populations" proved their worth when disaster struck in November 2015. A bushfire swept through the original habitat, wiping out the leading group of potoroos. The species survived thanks to the backup populations on Bald Island and in a protected mainland area at Waychinicup National Park.

This rare marsupial's comeback story shows how protecting individual species helps maintain healthy ecosystems for both locals and tourists. When unique animals like Gilbert's potoroo thrive, they support the underground fungi networks they feed on, which in turn help forest health.

Preserving ecological connections benefits community water supplies and helps keep our air clean. Saving the potoroo isn't the only conservation effort occurring in Australia — a massive campaign is underway to try to preserve the Great Barrier Reef off the coast.

"Understanding the genetic makeup of the remaining Gilbert's potoroo populations is crucial for maintaining their long-term viability," said Dr. Elizabeth Sinclair, who initially rediscovered the species and now serves as an adjunct senior research fellow from The University of Western Australia.

Lead researcher Dr. Tony Friend from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions added: "The regenerating habitat at Two Peoples Bay remains a valuable resource for future recovery efforts."

Scientists are now working to restore the original population using animals from the insurance colonies, combining fire management, predator control, and community support to ensure this special marsupial continues its journey back from the brink.

