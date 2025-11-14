Residents marvel amid centuries-old discovery suddenly unearthed on public beach: 'Significant historical role'

Typhoon Kalmaegi battered the Philippines and Vietnam in early November, a deadly extreme weather event that caused widespread flooding and severe coastal erosion.

In the aftermath, however, an unexpected consequence of the disaster emerged — quite literally, according to CBS News.

So severe was the erosion that a long-lost, centuries-old shipwreck resurfaced on a beach near the city of Hội An, where the seabed is a notorious repository of unearthed artifacts.

Hội An is notable in part for its well-preserved history and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site of "Outstanding Universal Value" in 1999. The vessel was first located in 2023, but before anyone could retrieve it, the wreck was reclaimed by the sea.

This time around, Hội An's preservationists raced to ensure this important piece of the former port city's history stayed afloat.

"​​We are currently preparing to apply for an emergency excavation [authorization]," said Pham Phu Ngoc, director of Hội An's Center for the Preservation of World Cultural Heritage, per CBS.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

He observed that a larger portion of the ancient wreck had surfaced due to the severe erosion caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, affording experts even more insight into the city's history as a trade hub.

Pham explained why securing the shipwreck — believed to have sunk between the 14th and 16th centuries — was critical from a historical standpoint and to cement Hội An's status as a trade hub in antiquity.

"The discovery of this ancient ship is clear evidence of Hoi An's significant historical role in regional trade," Pham remarked.

However, the same erosion that exposed the shipwreck could hamper efforts to study it. The Hội An Center for the Preservation of World Cultural Heritage warned the artifact was at risk of "serious deterioration without immediate conservation actions," due in part to severe weather.

Although the potential recovery of a valuable, culturally significant shipwreck is technically good news, the erosion and environmental damage that exposed it remain a net negative, and Typhoon Kalmaegi was destructive in Vietnam and the harder-hit Philippines.

Talisay City resident Mely Saberon told the BBC that the storm was stronger and deadlier than typhoons past, a hallmark of extreme weather.

"We don't have any home anymore. We weren't able to salvage anything from our house," she said. "We didn't expect the surge of rain and wind. We've experienced many typhoons before, but this one was different."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.