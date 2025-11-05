Residents forced to abandon homes as coastal community faces worsening crisis — here's what's happening

There has been no support or compensation.

A coastal village in Thailand is facing an existential crisis due to rising sea levels and political neglect; however, locals are still fighting to preserve their way of life.

What's happening?

Khun Samut Chin is a small fishing village just over 30 miles southwest of Bangkok.

According to The Conversation, residents have already been forced to abandon their homes four times due to coastal erosion. The article stipulated that the causes aren't simply down to rising sea levels but are also the result of deliberate decisions.

Dams built upstream for agricultural irrigation are cutting off sediment flow to the village, which would otherwise slow coastal erosion.

Mangrove forests, another natural defense, have been cleared to make way for shrimp farms, and the land is sinking due to excessive groundwater extraction in heavy industrial processes.

Political leaders have reportedly shown precious little concern for the village's woes, instead prioritizing the needs of the cities.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

There has been no support or compensation offered either, according to The Conversation; the villagers were left to rebuild on their own, and many have simply given up and sought work in the capital.

Why is Khun Samut Chin's plight so concerning?

Khun Samut Chin's struggles are emblematic of a wider global problem.

Small, low-income communities that have contributed little to the heat-trapping emissions responsible for rising sea levels are nonetheless at the forefront of the crisis.

Sea level rise is eroding coastlines, rendering islands and coastal communities uninhabitable.

According to one expert, this scenario could lead to human displacement on a scale not seen since the Second World War.

What's being done to protect the village?

Some villagers are refusing to give in and are instead trying to raise funds to protect themselves.

Homes are being opened up to tourists, with a portion of the proceeds going toward a communal fund to repair the mangroves and shore up protective infrastructure.

Taking action is certainly important, but it's equally vital to help raise awareness of their plight and work to reduce harmful emissions in any way possible.

Embracing accessible clean energy initiatives, such as community solar, using less plastic, and going electric, are all small yet practical ways to help.





Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.