Lifeguard suffers shark attack on beach: 'The ocean gives and the ocean takes'

"We know the risks every time we paddle out."

by Simon Sage
A lifeguard survived a devastating shark attack while surfing at Hanalei Bay.

Photo Credit: iStock

A lifeguard survived a devastating shark attack recently, according to the Beat of Hawaii.

What's happening?

Chance Swanson was surfing one afternoon in Hanalei Bay when the unthinkable happened. 

"Next thing you know, something's chomping down on my leg with so much force," Swanson told KHON2 News. "I can't see it, I couldn't see where it was coming from, but I just knew it was a shark. Somehow it let me go."

Swanson pushed to stay awake despite the blood loss and tried to tie his own tourniquet to no avail. Fellow lifeguards were able to rescue him and apply two tourniquets, which likely saved Swanson's leg and his life. 

After his rescue, Swanson was sent to nearby O'ahu for surgery on an artery in his left calf and to repair his fibula bone. Over the course of his recovery, he underwent seven surgeries. 

While this attack alone was startling, it wasn't the end of the day's drama. Within an hour of the attack, three reef sharks were spotted 40 miles to the south at Poipu Beach. Though Swanson's attacker was reportedly a tiger shark, this prompted a rapid closure of Poipu Beach.


Why are shark attacks important?

Shark attacks are incredibly rare, but their occurrence is increasing. One of the major contributing factors is rising ocean temperatures, which have pushed the animals farther into coastal areas. 

Pollution has both amplified ocean surface temperatures and eliminated cooling ocean ice at record paces. 

Given the increasing density of tourism along coastlines, there is clearly an opportunity for increased human-shark interactions. Some Hawaiian entrepreneurs are explicitly capitalizing on shark tourism.

What's being done about shark attacks?

A GoFundMe is active to support Swanson's recovery. Locals remained undaunted by the shark attacks, and Swanson himself hoped to hit the waves again eventually. 

"We know the risks every time we paddle out. The ocean gives and the ocean takes. You just hope to meet it with respect," said one Hanalei Bay surfer, per the Beat of Hawaii.

