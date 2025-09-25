Researchers confirm new sightings of incredibly rare sharks not seen in 50 years: 'First verified records'

For nearly five decades, the sailback houndshark was little more than a mystery. Known only from a single specimen collected in the 1970s, many assumed the species had vanished for good.

But researchers in Papua New Guinea have now confirmed six new sightings, which are the first verified records of the species in 50 years, according to the Independent.



The shark is found nowhere else in the world. Surveys led by the World Wildlife Fund recorded five females and one male between 2020 and 2022 near the mouth of the Gogol River in Madang Province.

One of the individuals is the first male ever documented for the species. The rediscovery was recently detailed in the Journal of Fish Biology.



"The five females and one male G. filewoodi recorded in 2020 and 2022 near the Gogol River mouth are the first verified records of this species since its description from a single specimen in the 1970s," said the researchers.



The sailback houndshark stands out for its unusually long dorsal fin and distinctive teeth, traits that mark it as a unique evolutionary branch. But scientists say its survival story also underscores a vulnerability. The shark's range appears confined to a narrow stretch of Astrolabe Bay, making it especially susceptible to pressures like overfishing.



For local communities, however, the rediscovery is a reminder of the richness of Papua New Guinea's waters. Sharks play an important role in keeping marine food webs balanced, supporting fisheries that people depend on for food and income.



Conservationists caution that the sailback houndshark is still listed as "data deficient" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, meaning too little is known to gauge its population health. But every new finding adds a piece to the puzzle and highlights how local fishers and market surveys are helping scientists track species that might otherwise go unnoticed.



The rediscovery offers both wonder and warning; nature can endure in hidden corners, but only if those corners are protected.

