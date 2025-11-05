Resident captures shocking video of unexpected discovery in flooded parking lot: 'Not a real place'

Boynton Beach, Florida, near Palm Beach, is prone to flooding. According to the city of Boynton Beach's website, the beach is at risk for damage related to wind and rain.

In October 2025, a powerful king tide struck Palm Beach and surrounding beaches, flooding parts of Florida, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

What's happening?

As a result, a shark made its way to a flooded parking lot. TikTok account Only in Palm Beach (@onlyinpalmbeach) shared a video of the incident.

The video shows a Boynton Beach parking lot filled with water. As the speaker informs, "There's a shark in the parking lot," as a small shark swims through the shallow water.

"Florida is not a real place," the caption jokes.

"It was probably so stressed out," said one commenter, "I really hope someone helped it instead of just recording."

Why is flooding important?

Flood probability in Palm Beach County is devastatingly high. According to Discover Palm Beach County, torrential rainfall and flat ground make the area, which gets 60 inches of rain annually, susceptible to natural disasters.

The king tides that hit Southern Florida are seasonal and are to be expected. They do, however, seem to Florida residents to be getting higher. In fact, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, high tide flooding is twice as likely now as it was in 2000.

According to the Miami Herald, king tides are intensifying as a result of a shifting climate. Rising sea levels are a major contributor.

More severe floods mean more severe damage. Infrastructure falls, soil and sand erode, and animals, like the shark, are displaced. When animals are displaced, the ecosystem can suffer. The animals, too, suffer.

Displacement stresses wildlife, according to a study in the Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety journal. The stress, the study said, can potentially weaken the animals' immune systems, making them more susceptible to disease.

This phenomenon comes back in a circle, as animals that get sick or die as a result of human-created climate stressors throw the ecosystem off balance, as well. What results is decreased biodiversity, which is needed for a well-rounded chain of resources.

We rely on plants and animals to keep the balance so we can eat and have medicine.

What's being done about intensified king tides?

For one, people need to have an understanding of the shift in king tide severity. An increased chance of flooding can displace animals, yes, but they displace people, too.

To protect fellow inhabitants of our planet and ourselves, we must not rely solely on government programs. The average person can help by reducing their plastic use, thrifting, reducing the use of toxins like cleaning chemicals or pesticides, or taking action locally.

