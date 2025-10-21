Coastal US residents alarmed as worsening crisis damages property: 'It's getting worse and worse each year'

As sea levels rise due to warming global temperatures, coastal communities in South Florida are seeing a spike in "king tides."

What's happening?

King tides are the highest high tides of the year. They occur seasonally in South Florida and typically cause brief, minor flooding. However, residents reported that the tides appear to be getting higher, according to the Miami Herald.

"It's getting worse and worse each year — next year, it'll reach my driveway," Miami resident Skip Alligood told the outlet.

While the king tides have been manageable this year, this is partly because there haven't been many storms.

Heavy rains would considerably raise flood levels, putting people and buildings at risk. This is particularly concerning because storms, like other extreme weather events, are intensifying due to the planet's overheating.

Why are rising king tides concerning?

Residents have dealt with the sea level near their homes rising eight inches over the past 30 years. The land is low in South Florida, so this change is enough to submerge docks, drains, and streets during king tides.

As rising temperatures exacerbate extreme weather events like flooding, homeowners are faced with difficult decisions. Many have to decide whether to stay despite rising sea levels posing a threat to their houses.

With various insurers pulling flood coverage across the country, some residents are forced to relocate. One homeowner told the Miami Herald she had to leave her coastal home after years of damaging floods.

"We sold it last year, and we moved to higher ground because of the sea level rising; that was the only reason," the homeowner, Johanna Mead, said.

This issue underscores the need to address overheating, which is impacting communities around the world.

Human activity, such as the burning of dirty fuels or excessive waste in landfills, contributes to the heat-trapping gases warming the atmosphere. It's important to do our part to educate ourselves and adopt more planet-friendly behaviors.

Solar energy reduces reliance on dirty energy while saving homeowners thousands of dollars on utilities. Solar panels, when used with battery storage, can also make your home more resilient against power outages caused by extreme weather events.

What's being done about rising king tides?

Local municipalities have invested millions into infrastructure improvements to help mitigate flood damage. This includes elevating roads, raising sea walls, and installing new stormwater pumps.

To further combat the issue, volunteers in South Florida gather each year for Florida International University's Sea Level Solutions Day.

They take water samples, snap pictures of flood depth, and report it back to scientists, according to the Miami Herald.

Researchers then get a better understanding of the tide to address its effects.

