Scientists make game-changing proposal after studying growing crisis with modern food production: 'There is no single silver bullet'

Researchers in the United Kingdom may have found a way for us to better share Earth with other creatures and plant life.

By saving about 20% of farm landscapes for rewilding and planet-friendly practices, the experts at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology reported that we can counter biodiversity losses while keeping grocery stores stocked.

It's a win-win scenario that would be an amazing feat, as 44% of the world's land is used for agriculture. Most of it is tied up to raise livestock, all according to Our World in Data.

"Reversing biodiversity loss and degradation of ecosystems is essential both for nature as well as long-term global food security. But there is no single silver bullet for nature recovery, and so far it has been unclear how to integrate rewilding into agricultural landscapes," James Bullock, a study author, said in a news release.

At issue is biodiversity, the complex life web that is crucial to food, water, medicine, and even a stable climate. Humans have altered about 70% of the planet's ice-free land in some way, impacting crucial ecosystems. The repercussions include habitat loss and even species extinction, according to the United Nations.

By setting aside 20% of land adjacent to fields for trees and native plant species, the experts said farmers can start to reverse some of the damage. Ponds, small forest islands, and hedgerows are some landscape features noted. In addition, bird-friendly nesting sites and perches would help our fowl friends. The plan could restore 30% of degraded land, per the report.

On fields, less fertilizer and pesticide use would mitigate runoff, which can leach chemicals into waterways. Sowing wildflower rows for pollinators would provide habitat for the crucial creatures. Bee health is widely reported to be suffering, yet pollinators are key to 35% of our food supply, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Natural fertilizers, hydrogels that mitigate runoff, and even laser-based weeders are innovations that can help replace some of the traditional products that can cause collateral damage.

The U.K. tactic has profitable offshoot benefits such as greater soil protection, natural pest management, increased pollination, and more resilient crops. That's in addition to the money it saves on fertilizers and other treatments, per the study.

"Our proposed approach moves beyond land sparing versus land sharing. We believe rewilding can be interwoven into agricultural landscapes and could be key to maintaining food production in a way that is sustainable in the long term for people and the planet," Bullock said.

By staying tuned in to how food and farming systems impact biodiversity, you can learn about solutions that work even at home. Natural lawns are money savers that promote pollinator health. Gardening and composting food scraps give you control over your menu with healthy foods. The recycled leftovers can provide free, nutrient-rich soil for your next crop while preventing landfill waste.

The Centre team acknowledged that benefits from its plan would vary based on the size of the farm and its location. Areas that are already biodiverse wouldn't experience as much of an impact. The experts also encouraged governments to incentivize the action plan with tax breaks.

"Integrating rewilding approaches with farming could create agroecological landscapes that are biodiverse, resilient, and functionally connected," study lead author José María Rey Benayas said.

