Researchers issue warning after discovering eerie pattern along popular coastline: 'There is no silver bullet that's going to eliminate the risk'

Every year, millions of Australians visit the country's coast, but now researchers are warning of the increased risk of encountering an apex marine predator.

What's happening?

According to The Guardian, shark encounters in Australia are on the rise. While still rare, there's been a marked increase in the number of bites in the last 20 years.

The vast number of beachgoers can partly explain this, but there are also environmental factors at play. Other coastlines around the world have seen similar rises in shark activity.

This, in turn, has driven more research into mitigating the risk of a shark attack, and Australia is at the epicenter of these efforts. Coastal nets are considered an outdated method and cause unacceptable levels of bycatch.

Instead, there's been a focus on alternative innovations like using drones and wearable electronic devices to ward off sharks.

Per The Guardian, Rob Harcourt, emeritus professor of marine ecology at Macquarie University, said, "At the moment, there is no silver bullet that's going to eliminate the risk of shark bites."

Why is increased shark activity a concern?

There are myriad factors driving sharks towards more populated coastal areas. As ocean temperatures rise due to human activity and the sharks' prey are forced into new waters, the sharks invariably follow. The risk of conflict with people rises accordingly.

It should be noted that the actual risk of being attacked by a shark in any circumstance is minimal. The vast majority of bites are cases of mistaken identity, and the shark usually lets go and swims away. Injuries can be severe, but fatalities are still incredibly rare.

As scary as sharks may seem, they're absolutely vital in maintaining the health of the ocean ecosystem.

As the sea's apex predators, they keep other marine species healthy by picking off the weak and sickly while also keeping vital habitats like coral reefs and seagrass safe from overgrazing. They've endured multiple extinction events throughout their 450-million-year existence, but now face serious threats to their long-term viability.

What's being done about shark attacks?

The importance of finding a way for humans and sharks to coexist peacefully can't be overstated. It will come down to finding effective, non-intrusive ways to deter sharks in a given area without disrupting the vital work they do in our oceans.

The sharks' fearsome reputation doesn't truly reflect the reality, and dispelling that myth to family and friends is another worthwhile but straightforward action.

