Woman hospitalized after suspected shark attack at popular US beach: 'Major injuries'

A visitor to a South Carolina resort was airlifted to a medical facility in Savannah, Georgia, after a suspected shark attack.

What's happening?

According to USA Today, the incident occurred on Hilton Head Island, a popular seaside destination in the southeastern part of South Carolina. After suffering "major injuries" to her leg, the unnamed victim was treated locally and transferred to a hospital in Savannah. Fortunately, her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue official told the outlet, "The incident involved a patient with a leg injury consistent with lacerations typically associated with a shark bite."

A second shark-related incident occurred just a few days later, on June 23, 2025, per ABC News. Once again, the victim sustained nonfatal injuries to their leg and was transported to Savannah. South Carolina ranks third nationally for shark attacks, but as The Post and Courier noted, the last fatality was way back in the 1840s.

Why is increased shark activity a concern?

The incidents followed reports of increased shark activity in South Carolina. As ocean temperatures rise, sharks are becoming an increasingly common sight on coastlines as they migrate to cooler waters in search of food. Although sharks do not typically view people as prey, such forced migrations caused by human activity will inevitably bring them into closer contact with humans, thereby increasing the likelihood of shark attacks.

Human-animal conflicts often arise from encroachment into the animal's habitat or when the creature feels threatened. While on the rise, attacks on people by wild animals are still incredibly rare, as the BBC noted.

What's being done about shark-human conflict?

Some safety methods, such as anti-shark nets, are ineffective and cause significant harm to other marine life that gets caught up in them. When a shark does bite a human, it tends to be a case of mistaken identity, and the animal usually lets go. In the unlikely event that the shark doesn't let go, experts advise going for the snout. "Wallop them really squarely on the nose," Gavin Naylor, the director of the International Shark Attack File, recommended to The Sun Times.

If the prospect of boxing with a Great White doesn't appeal to you, remain aware of your surroundings and exit the water if a shark is spotted. By raising awareness of climate issues, it's perfectly possible to dispel the harmful myths and leave these magnificent creatures to protect the oceans in peace.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.