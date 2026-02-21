Coastal residents on edge after terrifying surge in shark attacks: 'The shark fully breached out of the water'

"It's obviously an area where sharks congregate."

A spate of shark attacks in Australia has left some local residents on edge and avoiding the beach.

What happened?

In New South Wales in eastern Australia, a series of shark attacks has rattled the surfing community, according to ABC News Australia. In a span of 48 hours in mid-January, four people had dangerous encounters with sharks in the region.

Tragically, a 12-year-old boy died in one of the attacks, and as Surfer reported, a man lost his leg in another. The two other victims sustained only minor injuries. The increased shark activity prompted beach closures and warnings posted along the state's vast coastline.

"People described that the shark fully breached out of the water [and] the victim was flown off his board," James Turnham, Mid North Coast Australia Lifeguard Service coordinator, said of the January 20 encounter, per ABC News Australia.

"Luckily [the shark] has just grazed his wetsuit and left a couple of puncture marks on his chest."

Why are frequent shark attacks concerning?

Officials said bull sharks were likely the culprits. The area had experienced several days of heavy rain, and nutrients from that rain can attract sharks closer to shore and make the water look murky, limiting visibility.

"Anytime after a big weather event, there's always going to be a lot of run-off and outflow of creeks into the ocean and river mouths," said Steve Pearce, Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive, per ABC News Australia.

Severe weather — such as flooding, hurricanes, drought, and wildfires — is intensifying and becoming more persistent due to a warming climate.

Extreme conditions can also result in habitat destruction, resource shortages, and behavioral changes in animals. This can take them out of their usual areas and into closer proximity with humans.

What can be done about shark attacks?

In addition to the beach closures and official warnings, local authorities have increased drone surveillance to monitor shark activity.

"We really strongly advocate that nobody swim or surf near river mouths because it's obviously an area where sharks congregate," Pearce said.

Meanwhile, slowing the rate of global temperature rise, which exacerbates extreme weather, is essential to reduce the likelihood of shark attacks.

Even from thousands of miles away, climate-conscious actions can make a huge difference. Leaving a gas-guzzling car at home for short journeys, using less plastic, and eating more plant-based foods are all ways to limit the production fo planet-warming pollution.

