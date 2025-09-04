Spear fisherman recounts harrowing ordeal after being attacked by shark 20 miles off US coast: 'I didn't really have time to react'

Shark attacks are rare — but when they happen, they're dramatic reminders of just how scary the ocean can be. A recent incident off Florida's Gulf Coast turned a routine fishing trip into a life-threatening encounter.

What happened?

A spearfisherman survived a shark encounter and managed to keep smiling even after getting bitten. On Aug. 2, Chance Armand was fishing about 20 miles off Pensacola Pass when an eight-foot bull shark surged toward him, People reported.

"I didn't really have time to react otherwise besides put my knee between myself and the shark," Armand told WALA. The shark bit into his leg before retreating, leaving him with a bloody wound. He and his friends quickly improvised a tourniquet from a T-shirt, speargun band, and knife. They met emergency responders when they reached shore.

Armand was treated at a local hospital and discharged less than 24 hours later, posing for photos from his hospital bed with a grin. "Through the grace of God, there was no tendon damage, no bone damage, no artery damage — it's just one giant, gnarly flesh wound," he said.

Why are shark attacks concerning?

Shark attacks are rare, but experts warn that human activity is making dangerous wildlife encounters more likely. Development, overfishing, and warming oceans are reducing prey populations and pushing sharks closer to shore. Warmer waters also support larger shark populations for longer periods of the year, increasing the chance they'll run into recreational fishers and swimmers.

While this certainly puts communities at risk, it also highlights the fragile balance of marine ecosystems. Sharks are apex predators crucial for ocean health, yet human influences can create pressures that force them into closer contact with people.

How can we protect marine habitats?

Florida has strict rules on shark fishing and conservation efforts protect marine habitats, but changes are needed. Supporting sustainable fisheries, reducing pollution, and cutting reliance on dirty energy sources all help reduce stress on shark populations. Also, innovative tools such as Fin Finder help researchers better understand shark behavior and threats to the animals.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends avoiding fishing or swimming in areas where sharks are known to hunt and staying out of the water at dawn or dusk. Reducing pollution, using less plastic, and otherwise working to fight rising global temperatures protects habitats and people, as healthier ecosystems will reduce dangerous interactions between wildlife and humans.

