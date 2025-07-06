Florida lawmakers propose ban on shark feeding as state's waters grow more dangerous: 'Increasingly concerned about the practice'

Two Florida lawmakers have proposed a bill that would help protect marine wildlife in the federal waters surrounding the state while also keeping boaters safe.

The Florida Safe Seas Act would ban unauthorized feeding of sharks in the federal waters around Florida, Seafood Source reports.

U.S. Reps. Daniel Webster, R-Fla., and Darren Soto, D-Fla., the bill's sponsors, say such feeding leads sharks to remove hooked fish from fishing lines, a process known as depredation.

Depredation is not only dangerous for sharks and local fish, such as red snapper, but also for boats, as sharks become trained to think that boats are an easy source of food.

"With depredation by sharks on the rise, anglers are increasingly concerned about the practice of shark feeding, which conditions sharks to associate humans and boats with food," Martha Guyas of the American Sportfishing Association said in a release.

Shark feeding is already banned within Florida's waters, and U.S. law prohibits the practice in the Exclusive Economic Zone surrounding Hawaiʻi and American territories in the Pacific Ocean.

The Florida Safe Seas Act would simply amend that federal law to include the EEZ surrounding Florida, as well.

"This legislation mirrors current Florida law, which helps ensure the safety of Floridians and provide commonsense conservation of marine wildlife," Webster said.

Scuba diving while feeding sharks is a common tourist activity in many locations. And many supporters of the practice say it raises awareness of sharks worldwide. But other research indicates that it can harm sharks' health while also increasing the risk of shark attacks.

Gerald Carroll, owner of the Jupiter Dive Center, is one of the supporters of the Florida Safe Seas Act.

"This critical measure will protect shark populations, promote healthier marine ecosystems, and enhance the safety of our waters," he said.

"By taking this step, we affirm our responsibility to preserve the delicate balance of ocean life and ensure a sustainable future for both marine wildlife and the communities that depend on them," Carroll added.

