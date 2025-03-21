Shark attack survivors recount grisly injuries after unprovoked encounter: 'I'm just very grateful to be here'

"We have our limbs and we're here to tell the story, so we're really grateful."

Two American tourists have survived a close encounter with a shark in the Bahamas, according to CNN.

What's happening?

Summer Layman and Rileigh Decker were vacationing in Bimini Bay when they took a break from a boat party to jump into the water. There were no signs of shark activity when they jumped in, but not long after jumping in, Decker was bitten. Luckily the shark didn't hold on, as the two were able to get back on the boat with the help of their friend, Austin.

While everyone was trying to get a tourniquet applied to Decker, Layman noticed she had also been bitten.

"I heard her screaming so I went into panic mode for her, naturally that was just my instinct," Layman said, according to CNN. "And I looked down and my foot was completely shredded. I didn't even realize that I was bit. I was just in fight or flight."

Why are shark attacks important?

Shark attacks are incredibly rare, despite the animal's reputation. There have only been 34 unprovoked shark attacks in the Bahamas since 1580. Even in America, the world leader in shark attacks, there were only 28 cases of unprovoked bites in 2024, one fatal, out of 47 worldwide (four of those fatal).

Data is also available on provoked attacks, which are in many ways more worrying. Provoked bites are initiated by human activity, including harassing or trying to touch sharks, interactions with fishing nets, spearfishers, and attempts to feed. There were 24 worldwide cases of provoked attacks in 2024.

These stats show how human activity, particularly when it comes to food and feeding wild animals, can produce directly harmful outcomes to humans. These sorts of interactions can also disrupt ecosystems by steering animals away from their natural tendencies.

This is exacerbated by habitat destruction and shifting climate. If we want to maintain healthy ecosystems and biodiversity, it will require giving wild animals their space. Sharks in particular play a vital role in ecosystem balance and their ability to survive in the current circumstances is challenging.

What's being done about shark attacks?

Eventually the two injured girls made it to the hospital. Layman received 48 stitches and may need a skin graft. Decker required two surgeries with additional ones needed to repair a nerve and artery.

"I'm just very grateful to be here still and even have my leg," said Decker. "We have our limbs and we're here to tell the story, so we're really grateful," Layman added.

