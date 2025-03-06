Breakthrough research reveals how sharks have survived for millions of years — and why we can't afford to lose them

"By protecting sharks and rays, we are investing directly in the health of our oceans."

A recent study on the drivers that help sharks and rays thrive and survive shows how these creatures adapt to climate shifts.

What's happening?

Sharks have existed for some 450 million years. Rays have been around for about 150 million years. Both species have endured drastic climate changes. Specifically, the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods were significant times of environmental shifts.

An international research team led by Manuel A. Staggl analyzed fossilized teeth against climate records to determine how environmental conditions affect these animals. According to Earth.com, they found three key factors. Higher global temperatures, increased shallow water areas, and rising carbon dioxide levels impacted the species. The two former factors benefit sharks and rays, resulting in increased species and population.

"The resulting habitats in shallow seas that cover large continental areas are real biodiversity hotspots; sharks and rays were able to colonize them very quickly and efficiently thanks to their adaptability," explained Staggl.

But the last factor poses challenges. Higher carbon dioxide levels compromise the animals' sensory abilities, making navigation and hunting difficult.

Why is shark evolution important?

Jürgen Kriwet, professor of palaeobiology at the University of Vienna, explains the importance of sharks. Their evolution matters, "Because without the top predators, the ecosystems would collapse."

He continued, "By protecting sharks and rays, we are investing directly in the health of our oceans [and] the people and industries that benefit from these ecosystems."

Sharks are apex predators that keep ecosystems balanced. This makes them an essential part of their ecosystem. Without them, prey populations could grow out of control. They also prevent diseases from spreading by preying on old, sick fish. These creatures even indirectly boost coral reef health.

As an indicator species, the presence or absence of sharks reflects the ocean's overall health. Certain industries even rely on them, like tourism and fisheries. If they weren't around to manage ocean populations, humans would suffer. According to Planet Wild, food shortages, widespread disease, and climate change acceleration could occur.

What's being done about climate change's impact on sharks?

These kinds of studies are crucial to understanding climate change's impact. Sharks and rays are amazingly adaptable but not invincible.

Slowly rising temperatures and expanding coastal regions may help sharks and rays. But current environmental changes are happening too rapidly. Combined with overfishing, habitat loss, and increased carbon dioxide levels, these animals are in danger. Conservation efforts must address all these issues.

Conservation organizations implementing marine protected areas, overfishing management, and species-monitoring are helping protect these animals. Efforts to cool the planet can ensure these species are around for another 100 million-plus years.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



