Teenager fights for life after being attacked by shark while fishing: 'His friends acted with incredible bravery'

Incidents like this one are becoming more frequent in certain regions.

A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being bitten by a shark while fishing with friends off Thursday Island, located in Australia's Torres Strait.

What happened?

According to local reports, the attack occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 11, when the teen entered the water and was struck on the chest. "His friends acted with incredible bravery and quick thinking," the Torres Shire Council said in a statement, per People.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after, and the boy was taken to Thursday Island Hospital before being airlifted to Townsville University Hospital for urgent surgery. Authorities confirmed that he suffered severe injuries to his abdomen and internal organs and remains in critical condition. Per People, Mayor Elsie Seriat called the attack "deeply felt" by the close-knit island community, praising the responders and the boy's friends for their swift actions.

Why are animal attacks concerning?

While shark attacks remain rare, incidents like this one are becoming more frequent in certain regions, raising questions about how environmental changes are influencing wildlife behavior.

Scientists suggest that warmer ocean temperatures, habitat loss, and declining fish stocks are driving sharks closer to shore in search of food. In coastal regions like northern Australia, booming tourism and fishing can also bring more people into contact with marine predators that are struggling to survive in disrupted ecosystems.

This tragedy highlights how human-driven environmental changes are creating risks not just for wildlife, but for communities as well. As natural habitats shrink, species are forced to adapt — sometimes leading to encounters that put both people and animals in danger. Preserving marine balance isn't just an ecological issue; it's about ensuring safety and stability for the people who depend on these waters for food, work, and recreation.

What's being done about these attacks?

Local officials say they plan to strengthen water safety education and improve signage across popular fishing and swimming spots around Thursday Island. On a broader scale, marine conservationists emphasize that protecting sharks and people requires restoring healthy ocean ecosystems through sustainable fishing policies, pollution reduction, and coral reef protection efforts.

Global communities have implemented several initiatives helping to address this growing issue, including community-led coastal restoration projects that rebuild marine habitats and global efforts to reduce ocean warming through renewable energy adoption. Supporting such conservation work can help reduce human-wildlife conflicts, keeping both communities and ecosystems safer.

Protecting marine life isn't just about saving sharks — it's about creating a healthier, more stable world where both people and wildlife can coexist safely.

