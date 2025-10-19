Couple injured after pet dogs provoke massive wild animal: 'Dogs may be viewed as a threat'

"They can be dangerous when they believe they or their young are threatened."

A Montana couple was injured after being charged by a mama moose, which rescuers said was likely provoked by their pet dogs.

What happened?

As the Sacramento Bee reported, the Red Lodge Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that the couple was walking their dogs on a road south of town when they encountered a cow, calf, and bull moose. Rescuers believe the cow thought the dogs were a "threat to the calf," prompting her to chase them away; unfortunately, the couple couldn't get to safety in time and suffered injuries from the attack.

The Red Lodge Police Department, Carbon County Sheriff's Office, and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, along with the fire rescue, responded to the call, and the couple was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation and treatment.

"Moose look like peaceful animals, but like all wildlife, they can be dangerous when they believe they or their young are threatened," the fire rescue said in the post. "People are reminded to keep their distance from wild animals and ensure that dogs are under control in areas frequented by wildlife, as dogs may be viewed as a threat."

Why is the moose attack concerning?

While moose attacks involving humans are uncommon, according to the New York Times, they are on the rise in several states with growing populations and expanding moose habitats near populated areas, such as Colorado and Alaska. Moose are not typically aggressive, but can attack when provoked or feeling threatened, especially when protecting their calves or if dogs are nearby, as moose may mistake them for wolves, their only natural predator.

Because moose live in areas with dense vegetation, according to the National Park Service, they tend to blend in with the environment and can be difficult to spot if you're hiking through the forest, making it more likely to come across one unexpectedly. If you have off-leash dogs, the situation can quickly become dangerous, especially if you're dealing with a mom moose.

The Manitoba government explained that a combination of a warmer world, habitat loss, and human development is making it harder for moose to survive and pushing them closer to humans in search of food, water, and shelter. This not only increases the potential for human-wildlife conflicts but also threatens the long-term health of moose populations as the animals try to adapt to harsher conditions.

How can you protect yourself from moose?

The Red Lodge Fire Rescue explained that, in addition to keeping dogs on leashes in moose territory, it's essential to keep alert while hiking in the fall season when the animals are in rut and become more aggressive.

The National Park Service offered other helpful tips, including giving moose plenty of space, moving away slowly if you see a moose, and looking out for warning signs that it might charge — such as having its ears laid back, lowering its head, or showing the whites of its eyes. If the animal approaches you, it's okay to run, as moose are not very fast or persistent animals, unlike bears.

By following park rules, such as leaving no trace and respecting animals' boundaries, humans and moose can coexist peacefully in a changing world where their habitats often overlap.

