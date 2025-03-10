Researchers baffled after making unexpected discovery inside state's sewers: 'The abundance ... down there was surprising'

Researchers set up camera traps in local stormwater sewer systems and were shocked by what they found.

Forget urban legends about sewer alligators — in Florida, they're very real. A new study revealed that these underground tunnels are packed with gators, raccoons, and dozens of other animals using the pipes to move around cities, reported The Independent.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of Florida set up camera traps in Alachua County's stormwater sewer systems. Their study, published in Urban Naturalist, found at least 35 different species, including reptiles, birds, amphibians, and mammals. Raccoons and bats native to the southeastern U.S. made up a lot of the sightings, but the cameras also caught sight of opossums, armadillos, squirrels, egrets, toads, and even a few stray cats.

"The abundance of animals down there was surprising," study co-author Alan Ivory from the University of Florida told the New York Times.

Seven types of reptiles also showed up on camera, with American alligators being the most common. Most of the reptiles were found in sewer spots that held water for more than half the study period.

The study's researchers explained that sewers act as pathways for urban animals — some use them as shortcuts between ponds, while others rely on them to avoid busy roads.

Researchers warned that their numbers might not even tell the full story, since the cameras only captured animals warmer than their surroundings, potentially missing some reptiles and amphibians.

Why is this concerning?

Wildlife turning to sewers for safe passage serves as a reminder of how urbanization is disrupting natural habitats. As forests and wetlands make way for highways and strip malls, animals are left with limited options for finding food, water, and safe routes. This forces them into human-made structures that can trap or harm them. In fact, researchers found that several small animals appeared to be swept into sewers after storms carry large amounts of water into the system.

Climate change is only making things worse. Rising sea levels, stronger storms, and habitat loss are pushing more wildlife into urban areas. That means encounters between humans and displaced animals — some of which aren't exactly friendly — could get more common and more dangerous.

Ultimately, avoiding conflicts with animals comes down to respecting them by setting boundaries so they can do the same.

"If the people living with carnivores can be supported and given what they need to coexist, then human-carnivore coexistence is possible," Jen Miller, international program specialist for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, told BBC. "Coexistence is happening successfully all over the world, even in the face of climate change."

What's being done about it?

Researchers suggest simple fixes like exclusion devices and ramps in sewers to help animals get out safely. Bigger picture, we need urban planning that actually considers wildlife, like green corridors and dedicated crossings. Protecting wetlands and natural habitats is also key to keeping animals from turning to storm drains in the first place.

Fighting climate change is part of the solution, too. Cutting pollution, preserving green spaces, and supporting policies that protect wildlife can help curb these encounters. Making cities safer for animals doesn't just help them — it also makes urban areas cleaner, healthier, and a little less wild.

