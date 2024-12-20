State officials announce over $80 million investment to restore key natural areas: 'Protecting our natural resources for the future'

"The Regional Conservation Partnership Program is an example of public-private partnership at its best."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an $83 million grant for South Dakota grassland conservation and climate-smart agricultural practices. Six projects will be undertaken in South Dakota, with the largest being $24 million to Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever to fight the encroachment of eastern redcedar on grasslands with controlled fires and by planting prairie grasses.

Matt Gottlob, South Dakota's state coordinator of Pheasants Forever, said in a press release, "Through the implementation of conservation practices such as prescribed fire, brush management, and prescribed grazing, we will restore grasslands for the benefit of wildlife habitat and livestock forage here in 'The Pheasant Capital.'"

Grasslands once made up 95% of South Dakota. Now factors such as increased wood plants, conversion to farmlands, invasive species, and urban development have all drastically reduced that number. The Public News Service reported that 1.6 million acres were eradicated in 2021 alone, which is about the size of the state of Delaware.

🗣️ Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The funds are part of an initiative called the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, a partner-driven initiative that funds solutions to natural resource challenges on agricultural land. The second-biggest funding award went to the Nature Conservancy, which received $20 million to protect 20,000 acres of grasslands. South Dakota Second Century Habitat Fund received $11 million to support its Second Century Working Lands & Woody Habitat Program — which will restore croplands and grasslands across the state.

The partnership is reportedly funding several Indigenous initiatives across the state, with The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate named as receiving $1.2 million to increase sustainable agriculture production.

South Dakota grasslands are crucial to managing the state's ecosystem. The Grassland Coalition explains the grasslands enhance water quality and reduce runoff into streams and lakes, preserve small towns and the ranching economy, increase the abundance of wildlife, and promote ranching qualities that are sustainable and increase profitability. With the state's major project expansion focused on conserving the grasslands, these areas of South Dakota will remain intact.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, "The Regional Conservation Partnership Program is an example of public-private partnership at its best [...] we're able to invest even more in this popular and important program and increase our conservation impact across the country, supporting our nation's farmers, ranchers and forest landowners while at the same time protecting our natural resources for the future."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.