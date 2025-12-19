Airport officials make shocking discovery after inspecting foul-smelling shipment: 'This is the first time I saw something like this'

"When they opened the box, [it was] very smelly."

Authorities at the Changi Airport in Singapore have seized a record amount of smuggled rhino horns.

What's happening?

According to a joint press release from the National Parks Board and air cargo handler agency SATS, authorities seized a record 35.7 kilograms of smuggled white rhino horns, worth an estimated 1.13 million Singaporean dollars, or around $870,000 in the United States.

A SATS Cargo Acceptance staff member uncovered the horns, which had been hidden in a shipment of "furniture fittings" bound for Laos.

The discovery was made after the staff member detected a strong odor from the shipment on November 8, leading to an inspection from the Airport Police Division of the Singapore Police Force and NParks.

Authorities found 20 pieces of rhinoceros horns, as well as 150 kilograms of other animal parts. Further tests revealed that the horns belonged to White rhinos, a near-threatened species, according to the IUCN Red List.

As The Straits Times reported, SATS Cargo Acceptance staff member Vengadeswaran Letchumanan described the discovery of the rhino horns to the media.

"When they opened the box, [it was] very smelly," Vengadeswaran said. "[I couldn't] stand near the box. This is the first time I saw something like this."

Why is the massive seizure of rhino horns concerning?

All rhinoceros species are protected, and efforts are in place to protect them from threats like poaching and illegal trade.

International treaties, such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, prohibit the trade of rhinos and their parts. This is an ongoing effort to preserve the future viability of all rhino species.

Before being designated a protected species, rhino populations saw a significant decline for decades. While some rhino species have experienced a population rebound, other species, like the black rhino, are still facing potential extinction.

But there is hope. In Indonesia, the Kambas National Park welcomed the birth of a Sumatran rhino, a critically endangered species. In Kenya, 21 black rhinos were released into their "rightful habitat" for the first time in 50 years.

"The illegal wildlife trade threatens the survival of endangered species, driving habitat destruction and biodiversity loss on a global scale," said Dr. Anna Wong, senior director of wildlife trade for the National Parks Board.

"As a signatory to CITES, Singapore is committed to international efforts to combat the illegal wildlife trade to safeguard the long-term survival of these animals."

What's being done about illegal wildlife trade operations?

The illegal wildlife trade is a major contributor to the decline of global biodiversity, pushing countless species toward extinction. This can disrupt established ecosystems and lead to the introduction of invasive species that can further damage native species.

"NParks adopts a multi-pronged approach to enforce against illegal wildlife trade," added Wong. "This includes working with agencies and partners like SATS to conduct checks at our border checkpoints, as well as conducting training to enhance skills and share expertise with counterparts on detecting smuggled wildlife and wildlife products."

An effective way to reduce the impact of illegal wildlife trade is to decrease demand for unregulated wildlife products, especially those derived from threatened and endangered species. These products include ivory, exotic skins, and parts used in certain traditional medicines.

"We also urge the public to play their part by not purchasing wildlife parts and products," said Wong.

